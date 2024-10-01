Indie rock band Hippo Campus recently announced postponing their Sept. 19 concert in Minneapolis' First Avenue venue, citing illness within their tour crew. In an Instagram message to fans, the group expressed their disappointment over the schedule change while assuring ticket holders that their original purchase would be valid for the rescheduled date.

"Due to illness within the touring party, our show tonight at First Ave has been rescheduled to October 3rd," the band shared. "We were so looking forward to celebrating our new album with this special hometown show, and are so disappointed that we're unable to perform tonight as planned."

The statement went on to explain that all tickets purchased for the original Sept. 19 date would automatically transfer to the new Oct. 3 performance. For those unable to attend the rescheduled show, the band encouraged fans to reach out to their point of purchase for refund options.

"All tickets purchased for tonight's 9/19 performance will automatically be transferred to 10/3. If you are unable to attend the new date, please reach out to the point of purchase," the message read. "Love y'all and we will see you very soon."

Formed at the Saint Paul Conservatory for Performing Artists, Hippo Campus is comprised of Jake Luppen (lead vocals/guitar), Nathan Stocker (lead guitar/vocals), Zach Sutton (bass/keyboard), and Whistler Isaiah Allen (drums/vocals). The band has developed a devoted following for their melodic, indie-rock sound and intricate musicianship.

In a recent interview, Stocker, the group's lead guitarist and songwriter, opened up about the personal and creative challenges the band faced during the making of their latest album, Flood. After scrapping five years' worth of material, the band entered a period of self-discovery, navigating mental health struggles, sobriety, and the evolving demands of the music industry.

"We didn't want to be tied to this idea of what we were supposed to sound like anymore," Stocker shared with Whynow. "The music didn't feel like it had room to breathe. We were choking it off." This decision to start fresh allowed the band to reclaim control over their artistic process, resulting in a more authentic, vulnerable record.

A significant part of Hippo Campus' growth was their embrace of group therapy, which Stocker credits as the glue that held the band together during challenging times. "Therapy gave us the tools to communicate better and not let things fester. It's the reason we're still here, making music," he explained. As the band has navigated their personal journeys, they've also grappled with the pressures of the modern music industry, which Stocker believes can "drain the creativity out of everything."

Despite these industry challenges, Hippo Campus remains committed to its craft and to connecting with its loyal fanbase. The group's deep affection for the U.K. market, where they have built a strong following, is evident in Stocker's reflections. "There's something about playing in the U.K. that feels like coming home," he said. "We're excited to be back."