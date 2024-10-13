Justin Timberlake Injured, Postpones Concert

Justin Timberlake recently abruptly postponed his Newark, New Jersey concert due to an unexpected injury, leaving fans disappointed and frustrated. The 43-year-old artist, currently on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, made the announcement via Instagram merely an hour before the scheduled performance at the Prudential Center on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

In his social media statement, Timberlake expressed his regret, saying, “I’m so sorry to postpone tonight’s show. I have an injury that is preventing me from performing. I’m so disappointed to not see you all—but I’m working to reschedule ASAP.” The singer promised to “make it up to you and give you the show y’all deserve,” while thanking fans for their understanding and support.

The last-minute cancellation sparked a wave of discontent among concertgoers, many of whom had already arrived at the venue or were en route. Fans flooded Timberlake’s Instagram post with comments expressing their frustration at the eleventh-hour notice. “R U KIDDING. 30 minutes before doors!?” one disgruntled fan exclaimed. Another wrote, “Cry me a river,” while a seemingly distraught fan claimed, “Bro i sold my dog to go tonight WTF.”

Despite the initial disappointment, Timberlake quickly made good on his promise to reschedule. The postponed show has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the same venue. “Jersey, I told you I’d make it up to you and I meant it,” Timberlake announced in a follow-up Instagram post. He added, “Jersey, can’t wait to see y’all!”

The Prudential Center confirmed that all previously purchased tickets for the Oct. 8 show would be honored, with ticketholders to receive further information via email. The nature and extent of Timberlake’s injury remain undisclosed, leaving fans to speculate about its impact on future tour dates.

This concert postponement follows Timberlake’s recent legal troubles. Last month, the Grammy winner pleaded guilty to a reduced charge following his June arrest in the Hamptons for driving while intoxicated. Timberlake accepted a plea deal, admitting to driving while alcohol impaired, a noncriminal traffic violation, instead of the more serious charge of driving while intoxicated. The incident resulted in the suspension of Timberlake’s New York driver’s license.

Despite these recent setbacks, Timberlake’s career continues to persevere. In March, he released his sixth solo album, Everything I Thought It Was, featuring the lead single “Selfish.” This release marked Timberlake’s first album since 2018’s Man of the Woods. The Forget Tomorrow World Tour is slated to continue across North America through Feb. 3, 2025, before moving on to Latin America and Europe, with the final date set for July 20.