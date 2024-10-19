Pink Postpones Concerts for ‘Reasons Beyond My Control’

Pink is currently embarking on her Summer Carnival Tour, but her next four shows are being postponed. The singer took to her Instagram to reveal, “Due to reasons beyond my control, we need to postpone our next four shows in Lincoln, Sioux Falls, Milwaukee, and Des Moines.” Back in July, she had to cancel a concert in Switzerland after consulting with her doctor. While Pink didn’t go into details this time, she did share that she was “so disappointed to share this news, but we are working on rescheduling each of these shows as soon as we can.”

Those who were to see Pink at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Oct. 20, Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls on Oct. 21, Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Oct. 23, and Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Oct. 24 will have their tickets honored at the new dates, with more information coming soon. “Thank you for your understanding,” Pink wrote. “I’m looking forward to seeing you all very, very soon. Sending love and health to you all. P!nk xoxo.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Majority of the comments on Pink’s post are very supportive, with many pointing out how the long wait is worth it for the “amazing” concerts. As of now, her dates in November are still up. After Des Moines, Pink was set to take nearly two weeks off before starting the tour up again in Austin on Nov. 3. Considering she’s been doing an awfully lot of touring the past couple of years, interchangeable with the Summer Carnival Tour and Trustfall Tour, the additional days off will definitely be good for her, whatever the reason was for the postponement.

“I hope all is ok! Your true fans know this is not something you take lightly and I’m sure they all appreciate what you’re doing, for whatever reasons! Just stay safe and healthy, and let’s keep everyone else safe and healthy as well,” one fan commented. “And you’re not obliged to give a reason… If it’s personal business, it’s personal. Sending all positive vibes to you.”

It’s certainly heartwarming to see just how supportive and understanding everyone is being, because sometimes concert postponements or cancellations can be taken in a different direction. Fans who had tickets for the next four shows will have to patiently wait to see Pink in concert, but from the sounds of other fans who have seen her in concert and also had a long wait, it will definitely be worth it. And one can only hope that Pink is doing okay.