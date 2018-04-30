Jessie James Decker Is ‘Keepin’ It Real’ in New Post-Baby Photo

Jessie James Decker gave birth to her third child with husband Eric Decker on March 31, and the mom of three got candid about her post-baby body in a new Instagram post.

Jessie used the social media platform to share a mirror selfie with her followers in which she posed with her shirt pulled up to give fans a look at her belly after baby, writing in the caption that she was “still very swollen.”

“Keepin it real! 3 weeks post and I’m still very swollen. The 3rd has been by far the hardest recovery, but I’m feeling stronger every day,” the singer wrote. “Little Forrest is such an amazing baby and the easiest one of the 3. I’ve updated you all throughout my entire pregnancy and how much my tummy/baby were growing monthly so I felt like I should share where I’m at post baby.”

She continued, “It sure is incredible what the body can do and I’m so grateful! I know i say this after each baby but remember what our bodies just when through for 9 months and be proud, don’t stress over post baby body, just enjoy your new baby because these are beautiful moments and memories you will cherish forever (aaaand drink your coffee to survive the no sleeping all night long ha!).”

Fans applauded the 30-year-old’s honesty, with one follower commenting, “I love you for doing this.”

“Thanks for being real! You look amazing and authenticity is a wonderful thing!” added another. “Congratulations on your sweet baby.”

“Been struggling with this all weekend. Had my baby via c section just a month ago,” shared a third. “So seeing this was really encouraging! Thank u.”

Jessie announced her son’s birth with a sweet photo on Instagram of Decker in a hospital bed, cradling her newborn to her chest.

“Forrest Bradley Decker born March 31st weighing 9lbs,” she wrote. “We are so in love.”

Jessie and Eric are also parents to daughter Vivianne, 4, and son Eric, 2, and it’s clear Forrest’s older siblings are already close with their little brother, judging by a sweet clip Jessie recently shared of her three kids.

The short video shows Vivianne and Eric Jr. lean in to give Forrest a kiss, with Jessie captioning the moment, “Kisses for Forrest.”

