Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker Reveal Sex of Third Baby

Jessie James Decker and husband Eric Decker announced in October that they were expecting their third child, and the family is officially adding a boy to their brood!

Baby Decker number 3 is a …. A post shared by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on Oct 30, 2017 at 12:42pm PDT

In a video shared on Instagram Monday, the couple and their children, Vivianne and Eric Jr., open a box containing colored balloons to find out the sex of the family’s new addition.

“Ready to figure out who’s in Mommy’s tummy?” Jessie asks her kids.

Vivianna and Eric Jr. then open the box with a little help from their dad, revealing blue balloons that float into the sky, signaling that the couple is expecting a boy.

Despite the reveal, little Vivianne still seemed convinced that her mom is having a girl.

Jessie recently dished to E! News about her upcoming arrival, sharing that she would likely have to share the news of her baby’s sex soon because Vivianne was having a bit of trouble keeping the secret.

“I’m gonna have to probably announce it soon though because Vivianne knows what it is and she keeps telling her entire class and all the teachers are coming up to me after school going, ‘Vivianne prayed for baby blank during lunch. We’re so excited,’” the singer explained. “I’m like, ‘Vivianne! You are telling everybody.’”

As for her baby’s name, Jessie didn’t spill, but she did share a big hint.

“I’ll give you a hint,” she said. “My friends know I’m a really big movie buff and I named Vivianne after a movie character. She was named after Vivianne Walker in Ya Ya Sisterhood. And I love Southern names so the hint I will give you is I’m naming this baby after another Southern character from a movie. One of my favorite movies.”

