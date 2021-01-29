Jay DeMarcus Releases 'Music Man' as a Tribute to Late Father

Rascal Flatts member Jay DeMarcus' father, Stanley Wayne DeMarcus, died in October, and the musician paid tribute to his late dad with a new song, "Music Man," released on Jan. 29. DeMarcus wrote the song to celebrate his dad's life and love of music, crediting his father as one of his biggest musical heroes and influences.

"I know that life and love were hard / But you don't ever have to apologize / For being who you are," DeMarcus sings. "Your blood and bones have made me who I am / Music man." The song's lyric video was accompanied by photos of playing music himself and with his son as well as photos of the pair together.

"Naturally, losing my father was a huge life-altering moment, but being able to sit down at the very piano he taught me on has been so comforting to me," DeMarcus said in a statement. "The night he passed, I sat down at that piano, and the lyrics to this song just poured over and spilled out of me. Music was such a strong bond between us, it kept us close, while the miles and the years kept us apart. It’s clear to me now that life is never going to be the same after losing a parent, but I’m so grateful for the memories and the legacy he’s passed on to me, and he will forever be my 'Music Man.'"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay DeMarcus (@jaydemarcus) on Oct 29, 2020 at 10:20am PDT

The musician announced his father's death with a slideshow of photos together including throwback snaps and more current memories, including a photo of DeMarcus, his two kids and his dad. "I lost my musical hero and Father this morning," his caption began. "Known as 'Wayno' to most, he impacted everyone around him, and he was bigger than life to me. I could never explain in just a few words how important the musical bond was that we shared-it meant everything to me."

DeMarcus wrote that his father taught him how to play and "pushed me to be the best I could be." "I could not be more grateful for the time spent with him on the stage, and off," he concluded. "I have a lifetime of memories that will now be my comfort, as I face this life now without him. Rest In Peace my precious Dad, I was always proud to be called your son, and I will miss you forever. Enjoy Heaven, you’ve earned it..."