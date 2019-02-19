Jason Aldean’s Wife, Brittany, Shares Video of Son Memphis Meeting Baby Navy for the First Time

Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Aldean, welcomed their second child together, Navy Rome, on Monday, Feb. 4, and Brittany is already using social media to share her new baby with her followers.

View this post on Instagram Meeting baby sis for the first time💕 A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on Feb 5, 2019 at 1:31pm PST

On Tuesday, she posted a video of her son, Memphis, meeting his baby sister for the very first time, with the 1-year-old all dressed up for the occasion in a “Big Brother” shirt.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The clip sees Jason holding his son, with the singer telling Memphis, “See Navy? Give her sugar,” as he lowers Memphis down to give a sleeping Navy a kiss on the cheek. “Give sissy sugar,” he adds.

“Meeting baby sis for the first time,” Brittany captioned the clip.

Jason and Brittany originally announced Navy’s birth with a photo of their baby girl peacefully sleeping, the infant wrapped in white and wearing a striped bow.

“Today our family became complete as we welcomed our daughter Navy Rome to the world,” Jason wrote. “Born on 2/4/19 weighing 7lbs 12oz and looking identical to her older brother. So excited to watch what life has in store for this little princess.”

Brittany’s caption read, “We welcomed our daughter Navy Rome into the world today at 12:45pm. 7lbs 12oz of pure preciousness. We love you so much baby girl!!”

Jason and Brittany had decided on Navy’s name before she was born, with Jason explaining at a recent number party that he wanted his kids to have names that are unique but not too unusual.

“I wanted them to have unique names,” he said. “I mean, not weird, but unique, and with having a name like Jason, it didn’t get much more common, you know what I mean? I wanted them to have something a little cooler than that but not crazy, and I felt like both their names are different. I don’t know anybody else with those names.”

In addition to Memphis and Navy, Jason is also dad to daughters Keeley and Kendyl from a previous marriage. With the arrival of Navy, Jason officially deemed his family “complete,” a statement he previously shared when he said he has “zero plans” to have more kids.

“I’m good. I mean, I think at this point, I mean, this is number four for me, and I got 15, 11, a one year old, and one that’s cooking, so to me, four healthy kids, I would feel blessed to have that,” he explained. “I’m good, and my wife’s been pregnant for two years, so I don’t really think she’s in any hurry to jump back and go through that again either, so I think we’re good.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @brittanyaldean