Jason Aldean’s Wife Brittany Thinks He and Son Memphis Look Identical

Jason Aldean fans know that the singer’s son, Memphis, looks pretty identical to his dad, and Aldean’s wife, Brittany Aldean, proved that fact yet again with her latest photo of the 1-year-old this week.

In the snap, Aldean, wearing a hat and sunglasses, holds his son, who’s dressed in a dinosaur-printed onesie, with the resemblance between the pair clear even with Jason’s extra facial hair.

“I’m pretty sure if you add a goatee on Mems it’d just be Jase in a little body,” Brittany mused in her caption.

The mom of two’s followers definitely agreed, with one writing, “So sweet. They are twins!”

“Or put jammies on Jason. Haha!!” someone else joked, with a third fan commenting, “Y’all need to do a face swap!”

The photo sees the father-son duo touring the Aldean family’s brand new home, which is currently under construction. Brittany recently gave fans a tour of the property on her Instagram Story, sharing that the house will include a grand entryway with huge double doors, a sweeping staircase and domed ceiling, as well as a large screened-in outdoor area. There’s also a sizable kitchen and an outdoor porch, which sits next to a koi pond that will lead into a pool.

In addition, the home includes a play yard for Memphis and his younger sister, Navy, a closet with a staircase for Brittany and a bowling alley.

After Navy was born in February, Brittany shared a photo of the infant asking her followers to let her know whether Navy more resembled her or Aldean.

“Mommy’s little dimple baby,” she wrote. “Who does she look like to y’all? (Please someone throw me a bone… Jase says ‘we can’t keep having babies until one looks like you’) Hehehehe, yes we caaaaaan.”

Despite Brittany’s caption, Aldean has made it pretty clear that he’s done having kids. In addition to Memphis and Navy, he’s also dad to daughters Keeley and Kendyl from a previous marriage.

“I have zero plans to do that. I’m good,” he said at a media event this year. “This is number four for me, and I got 15, 11, a one year old, and one that’s cooking, so to me, four healthy kids, I would feel blessed to have that. I’m good, and my wife’s been pregnant for two years, so I don’t really think she’s in any hurry to jump back and go through that again either, so I think we’re good. We’re officially out of the game.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @brittanyaldean