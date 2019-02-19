Jason Aldean and Wife Brittany Share New Maternity Photos

Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, shared a handful of beautiful maternity photos with fans in anticipation of their first child together.

Brittany posted the first batch on Thursday, warning her Instagram followers that they are going to be seeing plenty more photos from the shoot with photographer Kailey Dickerson.

The photographer is married to “Yours” singer Russell Dickerson, notes Taste of Country.

“I will probably overload y’all with maternity pics over the next little bit… but I just can’t believe this is really happening for us,” Brittany wrote. “Lord, thank you!!!”

On Friday, she posted another batch of photos. This time, her caption was just a butterfly emoji.

Aldean hasn’t posted any of the photos on his own Instagram page, but he did share a video of Brittany crying earlier this week. “Somebody has lost it!!!” he wrote, adding “pregnancy problems.”

Aldean and Brittany, née Kerr, married in Mexico in March 2015. In May, the couple announced that their first child together is a boy.

The 40-year-old Aldean has two daughters, Keely and Kendyl, from his first marriage to Jessica Ann Ussery.

