Jason Aldean and Wife Brittany Went Full ‘Game of Thrones’ for Halloween With Two Baby Dragons

Jason Aldean and wife Brittany Aldean got in on the Halloween fun Thursday night, dressing as characters from Game of Thrones along with a pair of very fierce dragons. A family photo on Jason’s Instagram page sees the “We Back” singer dressed as Jon Snow in a black fur cloak with a black wig, and Brittany as Daenerys Targaryen in a red robe and platinum blonde wig. The couple’s son Memphis was in a blue and green dragon costume, and baby Navy rounded out the group as a red and yellow dragon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Oct 31, 2019 at 1:59pm PDT

“Happy Halloween from the Aldeans of Winterfell,” Jason captioned the snap.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“HAPPY HALLOWEEN from the Mother of Dragons and John Aldean Snow!” Brittany added on her own page.

The former NBA dancer and American Idol alum also shared a snap of herself and her daughter on her page, writing, “Cutest dragon I ever did see!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on Oct 31, 2019 at 2:09pm PDT

The Aldean family is all about Halloween, with makeup artist Brittany having shared a number of spooky makeup looks on her page in the past.

Last year, for their first Halloween as a family of three, Jason, Brittany and Memphis dressed as characters from Star Wars. Jason was Han Solo, Memphis was a tiny Yoda and Brittany was Chewbacca in a full fur suit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Oct 31, 2018 at 3:07pm PDT

Now, the Aldeans are a family of four, and Brittany told PEOPLE in August that she was so excited to add a little girl to their group.

“Navy is going to be my little best friend that I take shopping and get my nails done with,” she said. “I’m so excited to do all the girly things with her.”

Brittany admitted that there was a time when she thought she would only be a dog mom, but meeting her husband changed all that.

“I thought I’d just own a lot of animals and be totally fine — like, ‘If I just have a bunch of bulldogs, I’ll be all good!’” she said. “When I met Jason and fell in love with him, I just wanted to start a family with him. My mind changed completely. I knew I wanted to be a mom.”

Photo Credit: Getty / John Shearer/ACMA2019