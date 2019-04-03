Jason Aldean, Tim McGraw to Headline Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam

Jason Aldean, Tim McGraw and Kid Rock have been announced as headliners for the Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam. The event, now in its seventh year, will be held over Labor Day weekend (Aug. 30 to Sept. 1) in Panama City Beach, Florida.

“We can’t be more excited about our headliners for 2019,” Rendy Lovelady, Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam Executive Producer told PopCulture.com. “Who doesn’t love Tim McGraw? The guy has had 43 No. 1 singles, 16 No. 1 albums, and has won every award on the planet…and he’s an amazing entertainer.

“We do extensive research and surveys of our Jammers, and everyone wanted Jason Aldean back,” Lovelady continued. “He headlined two years ago, but a torrential rain storm cut his set to three or four songs. We’re really excited to have him back. Sunday night Kid Rock is going to literally rock everyone’s socks off!”

Panama City Beach is one of several areas that was severely damaged by the recent Hurricane Michael. To help in their ongoing recovery efforts, $10 from every ticket will go to help the Florida Panhandle rebuild.

“We have a big vision for this community,” said Mark Sheldon, PCB Entertainment CEO. “With the devastation that happened after Hurricane Michael, we sat down to figure out how to give back. And what we decided was to give $10 from every ticket we sell back into the community. We live here, we work here, we have family here – this is home – and we want to make sure we’re helping and giving back in the best we can.

“We didn’t raise ticket prices,” he added. “We didn’t raise any fees; this is coming from us as the organizers of the Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam.”

Aldean’s stop at the Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam is only part of a whirlwind year for the superstar, who will launch his Ride All Night Tour on April 12, with Kane Brown and Carly Pearce serving as his opening acts.

Right before his tour begins, Aldean will first head to Las Vegas for the 2019 ACM Awards. Aldean is nominated Music Event of the Year, for “Drowns the Whiskey” with Miranda Lambert, and the night’s highest honor, Entertainer of the Year. The Georgia native will also receive the prestigious Artist of the Decade Award.

Tickets for the Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam will be on sale beginning on April 7. More performers will be announced shortly. Find more information, and purchase tickets, at GulfCoastJam.com.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason Kempin