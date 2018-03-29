Jason Aldean’s Son Went to the Beach and the Photos Are Adorable

Jason Aldean and wife Brittany Aldean welcomed son Memphis in December, and the weather is finally warm enough for the infant to enjoy his very first beach day.

Both Jason and Brittany shared photos of their son’s excursion on Instagram, with baby Memphis rocking some serious sunglasses and a rash guard as he spent time with his family by the water.

Uploading a shot of her son sitting on the sand, Brittany simply captioned the image with a sunglasses-wearing emoji.

The trio was joined by Aldean’s daughters from a previous marriage, Keeley and Kendyl.

“My man’s first day at the beach with mom, dad and his sisters. he had a blast!” Jason wrote alongside a slideshow of photos that included shots both on and off the beach.

Brittany also posted her own slideshow, sharing snaps of herself and Jason with Memphis and the infant with his sisters and dad.

“Baby Beach Day!” she wrote along with a series of tropical emojis.

Along with the beach, the family also bonds over music, with Keeley recently telling her dad that she wanted to learn to play guitar, though her request did throw Aldean for a bit of a loop.

“She just came up to me a couple months ago and said she wanted to start learning how to play guitar,” Aldean told Taste of Country Nights. “I was like, ‘Well, okay, what do you want to learn? Do you want to learn how to play rhythm? Rhythm acoustic, kinda like I play?’”

According to Aldean, Keeley had something a bit different in mind.

“She was like ‘No. I want to play like Slash, from Guns N’ Roses,’” the country star recalled. While he knew he might not be the one to teach her to play in quite that manner, he told his daughter, “I like where your head’s at.”

So Aldean turned to a trusty source to get Keeley started, pulling up a few YouTube videos.

“I pulled up some videos on YouTube that showed her some scales, and I was like ‘Learn this first, and we’ll re-evaluate once you get these scales down,’” he explained.

The singer shared that he plans to have his lead guitarist give Keeley a few tips as Aldean, a rhythm player by admission, “can’t sit there and rip off a solo for you.”

No matter what style she wants to pursue, Aldean shared that he’s happy to see his daughter taking up guitar.

“It’s pretty cool that she’s just showing interest in it,” he concluded. “I think any time that you can learn to play an instrument, no matter what it is, that’s only going to be a great thing.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @brittanyaldean