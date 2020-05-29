Jason Aldean Shows off Baby Navy's 'Epic' Hairstyle Courtesy of His Wife

✖

Entertaining ourselves during quarantine means that pretty much anything goes, and for Jason Aldean and his family, their latest pastime has been styling their kids' hair, specifically the hair of Aldean and wife Brittany Aldean's 1-year-old daughter, Navy. In a video the "We Back" singer posted on Thursday, Brittany comes down the stairs carrying Navy, whose hair is stuck straight out from the top of her head.

"Dada!" the toddler exclaims as her mom places a bow in the center of her hair. After receiving some praise from her family for her stylish new look, Navy, dressed in dessert-printed pajamas, places her hands over her face before sticking one tiny finger in her nose. "So the highlight of our night these days is seeing what kind of hairstyle @brittanyaldean gives Navy after her bath," Aldean captioned the clip. "This one is epic with a finger in the nose at the end just for fun." Brittany commented on the post with a string of crying laughing emojis.

Aldean and Brittany's other child together, 2-year-old son Memphis, has also received attention for his hair online after the couple has been letting his locks grow out. During a recent interview with Us Weekly, Brittany opened up about the mom-shaming she's been receiving for the choice, wondering why people can't just keep their comments to themselves. "We are growing my son's hair out and it's a huge thing for people," she said. "I don't know why people really care. It's really just because we wanted him to look like a little surfer kid and he does and we love it and we think it's the cutest thing ever. It really bothers people and stuff like that, it amazes me. It's one thing to say, 'Oh his hair's getting long,' it's another thing to say that it's wrong for his hair to be long. Just little things, but honestly, I'm pretty good with criticism these days. I've had a lot of practice."

Brittany also opened up about how her family has been coping with the quarantine, sharing that they decided to head to their home in Florida to "get a little bit more active." She added that being quarantined with her husband hasn't been bad at all. "Of course we have our moments like anybody, but being at the beach, one of us can go to the beach, one can sit by the pool. We could have a little bit of space." The family's walks have allowed them to "release a little bit of steam," a welcome respite after being "cooped up for so many weeks."