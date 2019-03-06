Jason Aldean to Receive ACM Artist of the Decade Award

Jason Aldean will receive the prestigious ACM Artist of the Decade Aawrd at the upcoming ACM Awards! The Georgia native is only the sixth artist to receive the honor, joining the ranks of Marty Robbins (1969), Loretta Lynn (1979), Alabama (1988), Garth Brooks (1998) and George Strait (2008).

“This is probably one of the coolest awards I’ve ever been given,” Aldean said in a statement. “My heroes are on this list, something I can’t really even wrap my head around being part of. But, man, I’m proud to be getting it — it’s for everyone who stuck with us and supported us through the years.”

“On behalf of our special awards committee, our board of directors and Academy staff, we extend our congratulations to Jason and his entire team on this landmark career achievement,” added Pete Fisher, CEO of the Academy of Country Music. “We look forward to celebrating Jason’s remarkable career at our 54th annual awards in Las Vegas.”

Aldean just released his fourth single, the title track, from his latest Rearview Town album. With all three previous singles landing at the top of the charts, including the platinum-selling “You Make It Easy,” the 42-year-old is already thinking about his next set of tunes, only because he refuses to slow down.

“I think for me, I mean, what sort of still motivates me is that. I mean, I’ve been poor,” Aldean explained to PopCulture.com at a recent media event. “That’s not fun. It’s not fun at all, and it wasn’t that long ago in the grand scheme of things, so I work hard because I love what I do, one, but it’s also like, I want nice things for my family. I want them to have a good life and so a lot of that’s for them.”

Aldean will spend a little more time at home before he hits the road on his Ride All Night Tour, with Kane Brown and Carly Pearce serving as his opening acts. Find dates at JasonAldean.com.

Aldean, who is the reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year, is nominated once again in the category, along with a nomination for Music Event of the Year, for his “Drowns the Whiskey” duet with Miranda Lambert.

The 2019 ACM Awards, hosted again by Reba McEntire, will air live on Sunday, April 7, from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Michael Tran