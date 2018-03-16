Jason Aldean Shares ‘Rearview Town’ Album Details

Jason Aldean is sharing more details about his upcoming new album, Rearview Town. The record, which will be out on April 13, includes his current single, “You Make It Easy” and a duet with Miranda Lambert, “Drowns the Whiskey.”

“”It’s about putting things behind you … things that have held you down … and looking ahead,” Aldean explains in a statement about the title track. “When you look at my career and the personal experiences I’ve gone through, it really seemed like a fitting title for this record and it’s one of the best songs I’ve ever recorded. It was important to me to pick songs that have substance to them, I’m more conscious of that these days.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Aldean previously revealed that his childhood shaped a lot of what became his eighth studio album.

“Growing up in Macon, Georgia, I had a chance to learn about so many different styles of music,” Aldean said. “Looking back on first playing in bands as a teenager, I was just soaking everything up. A lot of that comes out on this record … where I’ve been, and who I am now.”

Aldean will have plenty of chances to perform his new music, as well as all of his previous hits, when he hits the road in May on his High Noon Neon Tour, with Lauren Alaina and Luke Combs serving as his opening acts.

“We named this tour after a song that’ll be on my next record,” Aldean explained. “It reminds me of the bars I grew up playing in Georgia when I was getting started. We’re going to bring some of that raw energy out this summer with Luke and Lauren – I know we’re all ready.”

See a complete track list below, and pre-order Rearview Town now, on Amazon and iTunes. A list of all of Aldean’s upcoming shows can be found by visiting his website.

Rearview Town Track List:

1. Dirt to Dust

2. Set It Off

3. Girl Like You

4. You Make It Easy

5. Gettin’ Warmed Up

6. Blacktop Gone

7. Drowns the Whiskey (Feat. Miranda Lambert)

8. Rearview Town

9. Love Me or Don’t

10. Like You Were Mine

11. Better at Being Who I Am

12. I’ll Wait for You

13. Ride All Night

14. Up in Smoke

15. High Noon Neon

Photo Credit: The GreenRoom