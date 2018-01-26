Jason Aldean Announces New Album and New Single

Jason Aldean fans have something to look forward to — new music! Aldean announces he will release his eighth studio album, Rearview Town, on April 13.

“Growing up in Macon, Georgia, I had a chance to learn about so many different styles of music,” Aldean says in a statement. “Looking back on first playing in bands as a teenager, I was just soaking everything up. A lot of that comes out on this record … where I’ve been, and who I am now.”

The debut single, “You Make It Easy,” is a bluesy, throwback sound — unique to Aldean, but showing off his Southern roots. The sexy lines, including “You make it easy / Lovin’ up on you / Make it easy /With every little thing you do / You’re my sunshine in the darkest days / My better half, my saving grace / You make me who I wanna be / You make it easy,” were written by Florida Georgia Line guys, Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley, along with Morgan Wallen and Jordan Schmidt.

“Tyler came over to the house one day, and we just kind of spent the day, riding around in the truck, and listening to songs,” Aldean recalls to iHeartRadio. “He goes, ‘We just wrote this thing on Friday,’ and this was like Monday … He played it for me, and I just immediately knew that it was something special. My first question was, ‘Are you guys going to cut this?’ and he goes, ‘I don’t know.’ I [said], ‘Well I want to if you’re not.’”

“That was one of those songs that I felt like was pretty special the first time I heard it,” he continues. “I felt like it was going to be a big song for us.”

Rearview Town is available for pre-order on Aldean’s website. Download “You Make It Easy” on iTunes.

