Jason Aldean Praises Daughter Navy for Successfully Completing First Flight

Thanks to a few special toys, Jason Aldean‘s 11-month-old daughter Navy has successfully completed her first flight! Aldean praised his youngest on social media, sharing a photo of the family of four, including wife Brittany Aldean and 2-year-old Memphis, sitting on a plane.

“Navy’s first flight was a success today!” Aldean posted. “Mickey Mouse and Coco for the win.”

The Aldeans were likely returning from their Florida home, which Brittany previously showed off on social media, since she also posted a beachside photo of the family of four the night before the flight.

The couple will be returning to their home away from home, while they live in Kane Brown‘s house until their own new house is completed. But Aldean won’t have much time to oversee construction, since he will head to Luke Bryan‘s Crash My Playa festival Jan. 22 to 25, and then kick off his own We Back Tour on Jan. 30, with Morgan Wallen and Riley Green serving as his opening acts.

The tour name comes from Aldean’s current single, the debut track from his latest 9 album. Written by Florida Georgia Line‘s Tyler Hubbard, along with Jordan Schmidt and the Warren Brothers, Aldean fell in love with it the first time he heard it.

“As soon as I heard it, I knew it was something that we wanted to cut,” Aldean told PopCulture.com. “I didn’t necessarily know it was gonna be the first single at the time, but we just felt like it was time to come out with one of those big uptempos. I feel like that was when I came on the scene, in ’05. Our first single was ‘Hicktown’ and that was kind of where we made our mark was with those big party songs like that.

“The last couple albums, we’ve had some songs that went a different route,” he added. “They were really great songs, but it was kind of a different side of things that I do and I was feeling the itch a little bit to come back out with one of those big tempos, so this one was perfect.”

Find tour dates at JasonAldean.com.

