Watch Jason Aldean Perform ‘Camouflage Hat’ on ‘Strahan, Sara & Keke’

Jason Aldean continues to make his rounds on TV after the release of his latest album, 9. The singer stopped by the set of Strahan, Sara & Keke to perform “Camouflage Hat” from the new record, as well as talk about the music and how it feels to release his ninth project.

“I think my influences are so scattered out,” Aldean explained. “Everything from country to rock to blues to R&B. Everything. I love being able to go in and make an album and put all those things on a record, and try not to paint myself into a corner. Even though I’m a country artist, I have a lot of those influences, and we try to dive into all those things when we make a record.”

The Georgia native also explained why he has dreamed about releasing specifically his ninth studio album throughout his entire career..

“I was a big baseball player growing up, and that’s actually what I thought I was going to do with my career for a long time. Clearly, I’m better at music,” Aldean said. “But nine was the number I wore, just as a kid growing up playing baseball. So I just kind of always told myself, ‘Man, if I ever made nine albums, it’d be cool to just call it 9.’ So I’ve had this album name for a long time. It only took me a long time to get to make the record.”

Aldean just wrapped up performing three shows in Las Vegas, marking his first return for a full show to the city since the devastating Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting.

“We’ve had these [dates] earmarked on the calendar for a long time,” Aldean said, via Nash Country Daily. “It had been a couple of years, obliviously, since we’ve been out here to play a show. This just kind of seemed like the right time to come back and do a couple shows. It was a little bit smaller venue, so it was a little more intimate for fans. We knew there was gonna be a lot of people here from Route 91—and there was.

“It was a really cool few days, and I think it was something that was kind of a healing process for a lot of people, something that kinda closed the book for a lot of people, I think,” he added. “It was really cool to come out here and experience it for the last few days.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Terry Wyatt