Jason Aldean Offers New Details on Upcoming ‘9’ Album

Jason Aldean’s ninth studio album, 9, will be out on Nov. 22. The 16-track record is Aldean’s most audacious, and eclectic, album the Georgia native has ever released, and became a labor of love for the singer.

“It’s got 16 songs on the record,” he said on Cumulus’ Broadway’s Electric Barnyard. “This one took us a little while to record, just because there’s so many songs on it. I feel like with us, every time we go in to record a record, there’s a fine line of doing things that people have come to expect a little bit, but also making it fresh and new, and giving them things that they haven’t really heard yet, even though it’s kind of in the same vein.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s still a Jason Aldean record, but it’s different,” he continued. “It’s familiar but different. I think on this album, we really found some great songs, and I think that’s where it starts. Once you find the songs, great songs, it starts to dictate how the album’s gonna shape up. There’s some really traditional sounding things.”

There might be some traditional sounds on 9, but there’s also a mix of a lot of other genres as well, offering something for everyone.

“There’s things that are a little cooler, and got a little more pop flair to them,” Aldean said. “‘We Back,’ that’s a big tempo thing, so it’s kind of like that. There’s a little bit of everything on the record. A lot of different influences. It’s country and pop and rock and blues. There’s a little bit of everything on there.”

Aldean previously opened up about 9, and the hard work he put into the entire project.

“I feel like this is a really, really great record, from top to bottom,” Aldean told PopCulture.com. “When I turned it into the label, I told them, ‘Man, you know, I hate going in and saying this is the best thing I’ve ever done, ’cause I feel like that’s pretty cliché for everybody to say when they turn in a new record, but I really feel like there’s something pretty special about this one.”

Aldean will wrap up his Ride All Night Tour later this month, and enjoy a couple months at home before he launches his We Back Tour early next year. Find a list of tour dates and album details at JasonAldean.com.

Photo Credit: Getty / Michael Tran