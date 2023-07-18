Jason Aldean's New Song 'Try That in a Small Town' Criticized for Controversial Lyrics About Guns, Protesters

Country singer Jason Aldean released a new song this weekend that has disturbed many viewers with its casually violent rhetoric. "Try That in a Small Town" debuted on Friday complete with a new music video, and it is full of threats as well as some politically-charged references. Considering Aldean's history with gun violence, people from all along the political spectrum have expressed shock at this song.

The lyrics to "Try That in a Small Town" establish some anti-crime, pro-police values in the first verse then apply them to the residents of an unnamed "small town." The chorus then warns that such criminals would be punished by the community, with references to guns and even murder. The lyrics also reference conspiracy theories about gun law reform while the video shows footage from recent protest movements like Black Lives Matter. Listeners have perceived this as a callback to "sun-down towns," and the song has been called a "modern lynching anthem" already.

One element that makes this particularly shocking coming from Aldean is that he has experienced the terror of a mass shooting firsthand. Aldean was on stage when the 2017 Las Vegas shooting broke out – the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. Aldean later posted his condolences to the victims on social media, but the experience clearly did not inspire him to advocate for new gun laws.

There are plenty of other elements upsetting listeners of Aldean's new song. Here's a look at some of the top responses on social media so far.