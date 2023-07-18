Jason Aldean's New Song 'Try That in a Small Town' Criticized for Controversial Lyrics About Guns, Protesters
Country singer Jason Aldean released a new song this weekend that has disturbed many viewers with its casually violent rhetoric. "Try That in a Small Town" debuted on Friday complete with a new music video, and it is full of threats as well as some politically-charged references. Considering Aldean's history with gun violence, people from all along the political spectrum have expressed shock at this song.
The lyrics to "Try That in a Small Town" establish some anti-crime, pro-police values in the first verse then apply them to the residents of an unnamed "small town." The chorus then warns that such criminals would be punished by the community, with references to guns and even murder. The lyrics also reference conspiracy theories about gun law reform while the video shows footage from recent protest movements like Black Lives Matter. Listeners have perceived this as a callback to "sun-down towns," and the song has been called a "modern lynching anthem" already.
One element that makes this particularly shocking coming from Aldean is that he has experienced the terror of a mass shooting firsthand. Aldean was on stage when the 2017 Las Vegas shooting broke out – the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. Aldean later posted his condolences to the victims on social media, but the experience clearly did not inspire him to advocate for new gun laws.
There are plenty of other elements upsetting listeners of Aldean's new song. Here's a look at some of the top responses on social media so far.
Activists
.@Jason_Aldean – who was on-stage during the mass shooting at a Las Vegas concert in 2017 that killed 60 people and wounded over 400 more – has recorded a song called “Try That In A Small Town” about how he and his friends will shoot you if you try to take their guns. pic.twitter.com/hWGdEgS33v— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) July 17, 2023
Many activists responded to Aldean's song, including Moms Demand founder Shannon Watts. They saw little subtext in Aldean's sparse lyrics.prevnext
Dog Whistles
@destineenstark
The dog whistles in this song are legit WILD. 😳 #jasonaldean #countrymusic #trythatinasmalltown #fyp♬ original sound – Destinee Stark
Many commenters took Aldean's lyrics one line at a time to dissect the references to race and politics for those that might have missed them. Several lines stood out as overtly racist and politicized in particular, including the term "good ole boys."prevnext
Country Values
Don't let Jason Aldean define country for you.
Garth Brooks wrote a pro-gay anthem.
Reba McEntire sang about a poor girl who turned to sex work to care for her family.
Loretta Lynn sang about women's freedom and "The Pill."
Mickey Guyton sang about being "Black Like Me."— Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) July 18, 2023
Many listeners pointed out that country music is not a monolith, and that Aldean's politics didn't represent the entire genre.prevnext
Co-signers
Jason Aldean wrote the modern lynching song and not one person bothered to say along the way: perhaps don’t do that. https://t.co/5DgM1AE5Nb— melissa “cancelled student debt” byrne (@mcbyrne) July 17, 2023
Some noted that Aldean wasn't the only one responsible for this song – his bandmates, record producers and other professionals had clearly given their endorsement to the song throughout the recording and releasing process.prevnext
Hypocritical
Noted suburban Atlantian, Jason Aldean, has literally never been to a small town.
They’re vicious, petty, gossipy, officious, and strongly enforce small-minded parochial homogeneity.
What Jason is really trying to say is “I’m scared of black people. I miss all-white enclaves.” https://t.co/Kf6wmzS8jW— Erik (@gothlaw) July 17, 2023
What’s fun about Jason Aldean is that he recently left a home that had a bowling alley, outdoor kitchen, and giant fountain for an even nicer home in the heart of Nashville.
So miss me with this bullshit about your small town full of good ol’ boys https://t.co/0zKzzZy00Z— Justin Kirkland (@justinkirkland4) July 17, 2023
Many people shared publicly-available details from Aldean's personal life, calling him a hypocrite for lyrics that they think do not relate to his real experience.prevnext
Scandals
Fun fact. Jason Aldean cheated on his wife with an American Idol contestant. Guess they do stuff like that in “small towns” too. 😏— 𝓟𝓲𝓷𝓴 (@_pinkrantz) July 17, 2023
As someone who spent most of his life in towns of less than 1000 people, this reads like Jason Aldean wants to lynch someone real bad.
Gee. I wonder if maybe he's a racist, adulterous, alcoholic piece of shit? https://t.co/fyazDjD2an— Zeus, more or less (@TheZeusJuice) July 17, 2023
Users also brought up Aldean's personal scandals including his infidelity to his wife. They mocked him for singing about "small town values" with so many mistakes in his past.prevnext
Not Exaggerating
"Try it in a sundown town..."— SupeAndyZ (@DevAndyZ) July 18, 2023
This is one of the most dangerous, irresponsible videos from a mainstream artist I have ever seen. @Jason_Aldean is openly radicalizing his fans into white nationalist vigilante violence.@BMG @BMG_US Everyone associated with greenlighting this should be ashamed. Your artist is… https://t.co/FgYT2DwVZV pic.twitter.com/YqkV1oBrpp— Jim Stewartson, Anti-disinfo activist 🇺🇸🇺🇦💙 (@jimstewartson) July 17, 2023
Finally, while Aldean's defenders tried to claim that critics were exaggerating the offense of lyrics, critics begged to differ. They pointed out how thinly-veiled references and "dog whistles" like this are laid out intentionally so that the singer will have plausible deniability. They urged listeners not to give Aldean the benefit of the doubt.prev