Jason Aldean Mourns Loss of Security Guard Who Saved Him During Route 91 Festival Shooting

✖

Jason Aldean is remembering his security guard, Ryan Fleming, sharing the news of his death with fans on Instagram on Wednesday. Aldean shared a slideshow of photos of himself and Fleming on the road together, sharing in his caption that the post as "a hard" one to write.

"We lost one of our boys today," he began, telling fans that he and Fleming grew up together in Georgia. Fleming was a bouncer at the duo's favorite bar in Macon when he was 18 years old before working for the Sheriff's department, and Aldean wrote that when it was time for him to hire a security guard "that I knew would always look out for me and my family," there was "no question for me that person was Rhino."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean)

"He came out and traveled the world with us and for years if u saw me, Rhino wasn’t too far away," the singer continued, adding that Fleming rescued him during the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival shooting in 2017, which happened when Aldean was performing. "He was the person who pulled me offstage during the Route 91 shooting and put his life in danger to take care of me and my crew. He was a good man and an even better friend," Aldean concluded. "We will all miss you brother and thank you for having my back all these years. We love ya Rhino! RIP."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean)

Kane Brown, who has toured with Aldean, commented on the post with his own favorite memory of Fleming. "My favorite time with him was when he would ride my bus and drink A whole 24 pack to his self... the window was lined with empty cans," he shared. "can’t even believe it." Luke Bryan did the same, writing, "I saw him pick up a whole camper trailer one night at New Years. Crazy Thang I ever saw. Then we rode the farm looking for fallen trees to build a bonfire. And we built a damn big one. Smiling thinking about. Love ya buddy."

In a separate comment, Bryan added, "Praying for his family." Lady A's Charles Kelley commented, "Oh damn, sorry to hear that. Remember him very well. Cool dude." On Thursday, Aldean shared an additional tribute to his friend, posting photo of Fleming watching him perform from the side of the stage with the caption, "Thank you Rhino! See ya down the road one day bro. RIP."