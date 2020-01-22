Jason Aldean, Luke Combs and Thomas Rhett to Headline Faster Horses Festival in July

If there is only one festival to hit this year, it might be the Faster Horses Festival, especially considering the headliners. Jason Aldean, Luke Combs and Thomas Rhett will headline the three-day event, held July 17 to 19 in Brooklyn, Michigan. Other artists slated to appear include Jimmie Allen, Ingrid Andress, Kelsea Ballerini, Russell Dickerson, HARDY, Chris Lane, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, Mitchell Tenpenny and more.

“As Faster Horses has continued to grow, we continue to look for more ways to provide an enhanced experience, this year is no exception,” said President of Country Touring at Live Nation, Brian O’Connell. “Obviously, with the announcement of these stellar artists that will join us for the Party of the Summer, we are also introducing several new camping options, and a completely reimagined VIP experience for those that are looking for a more upscale getaway this summer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We continually put our resources back in to the festival, from talent to amenities, to meet the growing needs of Faster Horses veterans, and new fans as well,’” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faster Horses Festival (@fasterhorsesfestival) on Jan 22, 2020 at 4:49am PST

The Faster Horses Festival also shared the good news on social media, along with highlights of the event from previous years.

The Faster Horses Festival occurs while Aldean is in the middle of the summer leg of his We Back Tour, with Brett Young and Tenpenny replacing the first leg’s tour openers, Morgan Wallen and Riley Green. The first leg kicks off on Jan. 30.

“Morgan wrote a song on my new album,” Aldean previously told PopCulture.com and other media. “‘Keeping It Small Town’ was one he was a co-writer on and was also a writer on ‘You Make It Easy’ on the last record. So I’ve gotten a chance to know him a little bit over the last couple of years. Man, I love his voice. I think Morgan’s a great singer; he’s cutting some really cool songs. He’s got his vibe, got the Mullet Militia out there, and he is rocking. He’s got a cool thing going. I think he’s really different. He brings something completely different to the table than anybody else in country music right now, and I think that’s why he’s doing well.

“So we got him and then we’ve got Riley going out with us too,” he continued. “Riley Green. Riley, I really don’t know what well. I’ve met him a couple of times, but I don’t know much about him. That’s one of those things where we go into my manager’s office, we look at the big board and start looking at artists who we think are on the verge of having some success. We try to find those guys and pick them out before it actually happens, and hopefully while they’re out on tour with us is when the boom hits.”

Tickets will go on sale beginning Feb. 7, at 10:00 a.m. ET. More information on the Faster Horses Festival can be found by visiting the event’s website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason Kempin