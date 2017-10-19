Jason Aldean Addresses Las Vegas Shooting During CMT Artists of the Year Ceremony

Jason Aldean and his country peers kicked off the 2017 CMT Artists of the Year ceremony with an emotional tribute to the victims of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting.

Aldean, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Chris Stapleton and Florida Georgia Line all stood together at the top of the program, with most wearing all black.

Videos by PopCulture.com

They addressed the country music community, who are still reeling after the terrorist attack that killed 58 and injured more than 500 more.

“We’ve been tested beyond our worst nightmares this past few months,” Aldean said. “Heartbroken doesn’t even begin to explain how some of us feel. But we have proved time and again in this country that we have the power to overcome anything that threatens our way of life or our freedom.”

He then quoted an earlier statement from Urban and said, “We will get through this together.”

After the address, Little Big Town and Andra Day joined forces to perform Day’s song “Rise Up,” getting the celebration off to an emotional start.

Fans were as affected by the emotional tributes as you would imagine. Many were especially appreciative of Aldean, who was on stage when the attack occurred.

See some of the reactions below.

Show has just started and i’m already 😢! Never been prouder to be an American and a Country 🎵 fan! Stronger Together! 💙 💙 💙 — Bonnie L. Pelland (@bonbonmonkey672) October 19, 2017