Jason Aldean Gives Update After Suffering Heat Stroke Mid-Concert

Jason Aldean says he's "feeling a lot better" after he was forced to end a concert in Connecticut early due to what he described as a "combination of dehydration and heat exhaustion." Hours after the country music superstar abruptly ran off stage in distress while performing at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Connecticut Saturday night, Aldean gave fans a reassuring health update in a message shared to his socials early Sunday morning.

"I've had a lot of people checking in on me today after hearing about what happened last night at the show," Aldean said in the video before thanking those who have expressed concern and checked in on him. The singer went on to add, "I'm doing fine." Aldean explained that he believes he suffered "a combination of dehydration and heat exhaustion," though he said he didn't think his heat-related medical emergency was "quite that serious" as a heat stroke. Aldean added that he received two IVs following the incident.

Thanks everyone for checking in on me. Hartford, we’ll share rescheduled info soon. Saratoga Springs, see ya tonite!🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/wVWGAmDmSZ — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) July 16, 2023

Videos posted to social media Saturday night showed the singer in the middle of performing his 2009 hit, "Crazy Town," and visible struggling before he turned and ran offstage. Live Nation, which runs the Xfinity Theatre, later said in a statement that a representative for Aldean "confirmed he is now doing well after experiencing heat stroke during last night's performance." The temperature in Connecticut on Saturday was in the mid-80s.

"It was pretty intense last night at the show – anybody that was at the show knows how hot it was," he continued. "I was trying to get through as much of the show as I could and eventually it was just like, I knew it wasn't going to happen and I was trying to just get off stage and figure out what was going on."

In his update, Aldean thanked his fans for attending the show, adding that "obviously, that's not the way I wanted the show to end." Aldean said he is working to reschedule the date for the Hartford show, which marked just the second show of his ongoing Highway Desperado tour. The tour kicked off in Bethel, New York on July 14, with Aldean next scheduled to perform at the Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio on July 20. The singer will have stops in Cincinnati, Atlanta, Sioux Falls, Jacksonville, St. Louis, Portland, and Phoenix, as well as Toronto and other U.S. cities, before concluding in Tampa on Oct. 28.