Jason Aldean Suffers Heat Stroke in Middle of Concert

Jason Aldean had to cut his Saturday night concert in Hartford, Connecticut short in a bit of a huff. According to NBC News, Aldean ran off the stage in a huff and didn't return, with Live Nation later confirming that the country star suffered heat stroke and couldn't continue.

"Yesterday's Jason Aldean show will be rescheduled for a future date," the Xfinity Theatre, owned by Live Nation, said on Twitter. "We appreciate your patience as we work on rescheduling a new date, as well as the outpouring of well wishes for Jason. A rep has confirmed he is now doing well after experiencing heat stroke during last night's performance."

#JasonAldean runs off stage at the #xfinitytheatre show in #HartfordCT. Poor guy. It was hotter than hell. It was bad enough just standing in the pit. I can’t imagine performing in jeans, boots, and hat under all those lights in that humidity with no breeze. Hope he’s okay! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/upwFybMjvS — K.C. Schweizer (@kc_schweizer) July 16, 2023

In a video shared on social media, Aldean is seen singing "Crazy Town" before he has to step back, attempt to sing again and then rush off the stage without any indication about the issue. Aldean posted to Twitter on Sunday to give fans an update and thank them for their kind words.

"I'm doing fine. Just one of those things man. It was hot. I was playing golf all day yesterday and then got to the show. And just, I think it was a combination of dehydration and just heat exhaustion," the singer says in the video. "So here a lot of stuff going around heat stroke, all this stuff. I don't think it was quite that serious. But it was, it was pretty intense last night at the show.

"Obviously, not the way I wanted the show to end, not what I was hoping for the first weekend of the tour by any means," Aldean continues. Anybody that was at the show knows how hot it. And I don't know, something just kind of, I knew it was coming."

Thanks everyone for checking in on me. Hartford, we’ll share rescheduled info soon. Saratoga Springs, see ya tonite!🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/wVWGAmDmSZ — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) July 16, 2023

"I was trying to get through as much of the show as I could. And eventually it was just like, I knew it wasn't going to happen. And I was trying to just get off stage to figure out what's going on," he concluded.

A quick Google search brings up the CDC's rundown of heat stress-related illnesses. It essentially is the body losing its ability to control its temperature, shooting it higher with no way to cool down. Symptoms are confusion, high body temperature, slurred speech, seizures and a few others, according to the CDC. Thankfully Aldean rushed off stage and got treatment since heat stroke can be fatal without speedy attention.