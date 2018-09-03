Jason Aldean Gets Son Memphis Ready for College Football Season

Jason Aldean is a huge Georgia football fan, and he’s going to make sure that tradition gets passed down to his son.

Saturday marked the first game of the season for the University of Georgia football team, and Aldean and his 9-month-old son, Memphis, celebrated in true fan fashion.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The father of three used Instagram to share a snap of himself and his son dressed in their best Georgia Bulldogs gear, with Memphis rocking a jersey and backward hat as he sat on his dad’s lap.

“Gotta start em early!!!” Aldean wrote, adding the hashtag #godawgs.

Prior to that snap, the “Drowns the Whiskey” singer posted a snap of his own gear, which included a University of Georgia hat and matching Nike sneakers.

“Best Saturday of the year is FINALLY here!” he wrote. “My game doesn’t start for 5 1/2 hours but I’m already dressed for it. GO Dawgs.”

Ultimately, Georgia took the win on Saturday, defeating Austin Peay State University 45-0.

Aldean is currently on the road on his High Noon Neon Tour, where he and Memphis recently had another matching moment during a tour stop in Atlanta at SunTrust Park, the home of the Atlanta Braves.

To celebrate the occasion, the Georgia native and his son donned matching Braves hats, while Memphis wore a tiny jersey as well.

“Pretty cool moment getting to hang with the family at @suntrustpark today before the show,” Aldean wrote. “Really special day for me and my family. Can’t wait to play for u guys tonite in the ATL. #lifelongbravesfan.”

Memphis is currently preparing to become a big brother, as Aldean’s wife, Brittany, is currently pregnant with the couple’s second child together, a girl.

The couple announced in July that they were expecting, with Jason telling Taste of Country Nights that he and Brittany had always planned to have more than one child together.

“Our theory is, ‘Hey, we got one in diapers and formula right now so, while we’re in this mindset we might as well knock it out,’” he said. “We both agreed that we wanted to have two. I have two older daughters and there’s a pretty big age difference in my two older daughters and Memphis, so we wanted to have one who’s a little closer in age to him so he has somebody to hang out with.”

He added that he and his wife decided it’s best to get all the tough parts of parenting young kids over with as soon as possible.

“I think it’s worse when you get one who’s three, four years old and you’re past the early stages of stuff and then all of a sudden you start all over again,” Jason explained. “If you never get out of it you don’t know any different until they’re both out and you’re good to go.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @jasonaldean