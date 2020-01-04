Jason Aldean Takes Fans Behind the Scenes With ‘I Don’t Drink Anymore’

It’s one of Jason Aldean‘s favorite songs on his latest 9 album, and now he is giving fans a behind the scenes look in his recording of the song. “I Don’t Drink Anymore” grabbed Aldean the first time he heard it, and is a pivotal track on his latest set of tunes.

“‘I Don’t Drink Anymore’ was written by Neil Thrasher,” Aldean said in a new video posted on YouTube.. “Obviously Neil’s a great writer, and just the way he phrases things is really good. So I start listening to the song, and kind of getting into it. I’m like, ‘All right, I get where we’re going here. This is cool.’ And then when it got to the hook. ‘I don’t drink anymore, but I don’t drink any less,’ I’m like, ‘That’s really good. I’m stoked about that one. I think people are going to dig it.’”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I Don’t Drink Anymore” might be one of Aldean’s favorite songs on 9, but his wife’s favorite is an entirely different track. The Georgia native reveals that Brittany Aldean‘s favorite song on the record is “Got What I Got,” which is much more rhythmic than some of the other songs on the project.

“‘Got What I Got,’ that’s my wife’s favorite song,” Aldean told Music Row. “I never shy away from the fact that my influences are all over the place, from blues to R&B, hip-hop, rock, country, whatever. It’s just got this R&B feel, and almost sounds like it’s going to be like a Boyz II Men song when it first comes in, and with the drums on it.”

Aldean is 11 years older than Brittany, so it makes sense that their musical tastes are entirely different as well.

“She hates Guns N’ Roses and stuff like that,” Aldean told Taste of Country. “She likes Boyz II Men and Brian McKnight … our kind of meet in the middle is ’90s. Because I love ’80s and ’90s, I was a child of the ’80s, she was a child of the ’90s so we kind of meet in the middle.”

Aldean only has a few more weeks at home before he kicks off his We Back Tour, with Morgan Wallen and HARDY serving as his opening acts. Aldean plans on bringing his wife, as well as his children Memphis and Navy, out for at least some of the dates. Find more information at JasonAldean.com.

Photo Credit: Getty / Terry Wyatt