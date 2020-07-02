Jason Aldean Features His Family in New Video for 'Got What I Got'

Jason Aldean premiered his new music video for current single "Got What I Got" on Wednesday night, and the family-oriented clip features Aldean's wife, Brittany Aldean, and their two children, 2-year-old son Memphis and 1-year-old daughter Navy. The video opens with a sweet clip of Memphis telling his sister goodnight, giving her a kiss and saying "I love you" at his mom's behest. The camera then cuts to Aldean and Brittany, who declare that they're about to have a date night on the porch now that their kids are in bed.

The video was filmed at the family's house in Destin, Florida and features scenes of Aldean and Brittany driving in a Jeep down the highway, walking on the beach and having their aforementioned date night at home. The professionally shot clips are interspersed with home footage of Memphis and Navy as well as Aldean's two older daughters, Keeley and Kendyl. "Got What I Got" is a reassurance from the narrator to their partner that they don't miss their single life and appears on Aldean's most recent album, 9. "When I got what I got, I don't miss what I had / The old me before you belongs to the past," the chorus reads. "In the back of your mind, you might think there's somethin' more I want / But when I got what I got, girl, I don't."

In March, Aldean told Taste of Country Nights that "Got What I Got" is "probably" his wife's favorite song on 9 due to its sonic leanings. "I knew she was gonna love that one," he said. "She likes more of the pop-sounding stuff. She's kind of a hip-hop fan — not a big fan of rock 'n roll, so she doesn't like 'We Back' and 'The Same Way.' Those kind of things are not really her jam."

Aldean and Brittany spent much of the coronavirus quarantine at their Florida house before heading back to Nashville to officially move into their dream home, which had been under construction for some time. Brittany has since shared a number of peeks at the property on Instagram, including snaps of their resort-like backyard, a bowling alley, a custom pirate ship for Memphis and Navy and her massive two-story closet. Over the weekend, Brittany shared a look at the home's outside and the large fountain sitting on the lawn when she posted a photo of herself and Aldean, sharing that they were having a "DATE NIGHT."