Toby Keith to Be Honored in Special 2024 ACM Awards Tribute

When the 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards kick off on Thursday night, the big show will feature a special tribute to late country music icon Toby Keith, who passed away earlier this year. It's been announced that three-time ACM Entertainer of the Year winner, and reigning ACM Artist of the Decade, Jason Aldean will pay tribute to Keith with a special rendition of Keith's hit song "Should've Been a Cowboy."

Toby Keith was a 14-time ACM Award recipient, including multiple wins for ACM Top Male Vocalist and ACM Album of the Year, and was named ACM Entertainer of the Year twice, in 2002 and 2003. Keith died on Feb. 5, 2024. His death comes after the singer battled cancer for the past few years.

In a statement on his website, Keith's reps shared, "Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time."

In 2022, Keith announced that he'd be diagnosed with cancer in 2021. "Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer," Keith wrote in a June tweet. "I've spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax." The singer added, "I am looking forward to spending time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can't wait." The singer went onto to make a handful of public appearances and performances before passing away in early 2024.

Those interested in checking out the ACM's special tribute to Keith can stream the live event for free on Prime Video on Thursday, May 16 at 8 p.m. EDT / 7 p.m. CDT / 5 p.m. PDT. A Prime membership will not be required to watch live, everyone is invited to the Party of the Year. Fans can also watch the show on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch.