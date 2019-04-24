Jason Aldean Enjoys Tender Moment With Son, Memphis

Jason Aldean might be a famous superstar, but his first role is a dad to his children, including only son, 1-year-old Memphis. The singer was caught in a photo kissing his little boy, which his wife, Brittany Aldean, shared on social media.

“Excuse me while my heart melts,” Brittany captioned the photo, using the crying emoji and the heart emoji.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Memphis recently had a big Easter celebration, where he enjoyed an Easter egg hunt, as well as an Easter basket, which their daughter, Navy, as well as Aldean’s older children, Keeley and Kendyl also received.

Navy, who was born in February, is too little to enjoy many of the things her older brother can, but he definitely enjoys spending time with his older siblings.

“He’s got two older sisters, and they’re his favorite people in the world,” Aldean revealed to PopCulture.com and other media at a recent event. “Every time they come around, he lights up and just wants to hang out with them all the time. Any little kids that are around, he’s always wanting to go up and hug them and stuff, so I think he’s gonna do great.”

Not that the Georgia native wants them to be too close. He admitted he was a bit surprised when Brittany, prior to Navy’s arrival, allowed Memphis to play with one of the baby’s dolls.

“I feel a little weird telling you guys this right now, but last night, my wife had one of my daughters’ baby dolls, and she was letting him play with it, trying to get him to be easy about it, so I walk in,” he recalled. “I don’t really know what’s going on. I’m like, ‘Hold up, time out,’ but seeing my son play with a baby doll was kind of odd.

“I didn’t know what was happening,” he continued. “Shouldn’t he have a truck or something? I guess she’s kind of getting him prepared I guess to maybe play with the baby, like that’s his sister. I don’t know. Apparently that’s a thing.”

Aldean will soon hit the road for his Ride All Night Tour, with Kane Brown and Carly Pearce serving as his opening acts. He is also reportedly working on new music, with “Rearview Town,” the fourth single, and title track from his latest album, rapidly climbing the charts. Find a list of all of Aldean’s upcoming shows at his official website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Matt Winkelmeyer