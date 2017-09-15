Jason Aldean Will Make You Say ‘Same’ With His Relatable Dentist Office Video

Jason Aldean may be a country star, but he still has to go to the dentist just like the rest of us. Also like the rest of us, he doesn’t seem to be the biggest fan of the place.

Aldean’s wife, Brittany, used Instagram this week to share a video of her husband sitting in the dentist’s chair, paper bib and all, as he prepared to get a crown.

👑 …. 🙄 A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on Sep 13, 2017 at 12:53pm PDT

“Where are we?” Brittany asks, with her husband responding that they’re at the dentist’s office. “King’s getting his crown put on,” he says, before his wife responds with an epic eye roll. The crown in the clip and its caption echo Aldean’s statement, along with an eye roll emoji for Brittany.

Jason and Brittany are currently expecting their first child, a son to be named Memphis. The duo recently celebrated their son with a baby shower in Nashville, with Brittany sharing several snaps from the day on Instagram.

💙 A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on Sep 3, 2017 at 3:20pm PDT

The couple also shared their son’s decked-out room, complete with his name in lights.

We finally got our lil man’s room ready for him. Can’t wait to meet you and bring you home to ur new room, Memphis. A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Sep 2, 2017 at 11:07am PDT

Photo Credit: Instagram / @brittanyaldean

