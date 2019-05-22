Jason Aldean’s Daughter Navy Recovering After Night in Emergency Room

Jason Aldean’s youngest child, Navy Rome, is back home after spending a night in the emergency room. Aldean’s wife, Brittany Aldean, shared an update in her Instagram Story.

“This little happy girl has been sick,” Aldean’s wife said along with a video of a smiling baby. “Say, ‘We spent the night in the ER, but we’re all – well, I’m getting better. Not quite a hundred percent, but getting there.’”

Aldean was back home after spending the weekend on the road, headlining his Ride All Night Tour, with Kane Brown and Carly Pearce serving as his opening acts. But when he’s home, the ACM Artist of the Decade is fully on dad duty, with the singer posting a recent photo bragging about the way he dressed his baby girl.

“Clearly dad dressed her today. Showing off her Georgia roots,” Aldean said alongside a picture of his daughter Aldean posted on Instragram of Navy in a onesie that said “Greetings from Georgia,” using the peach emoji and Navy Rome as a hashtag.

Aldean is also a proud dad to his older daughters, Keeley and Kendyl, from his first marriage, as well as to his 1-year-old son, Memphis, even though he doesn’t necessarily want Memphis and Navy sharing their toys.

“I feel a little weird telling you guys this right now, but last night, my wife had one of my daughters’ baby dolls, and [Brittany] was letting him play with it, trying to get him to be easy about it, so I walk in,” Aldean recalled to PopCulture.com and other media. “I don’t really know what’s going on. I’m like, ‘Hold up, time out,’ but seeing my son play with a baby doll was kind of odd.

“I didn’t know what was happening,” he continued. “Shouldn’t he have a truck or something? I guess she’s kind of getting him prepared I guess to maybe play with the baby, like that’s his sister. I don’t know. Apparently that’s a thing.”

The “Rearview Town” singer might not want Memphis playing with his sister’s toys, but he is already proud of how well his two youngest children get along.

“He’s got two older sisters, and they’re his favorite people in the world,” said Aldean. “Every time they come around, he lights up and just wants to hang out with them all the time. Any little kids that are around, he’s always wanting to go up and hug them and stuff, so I think he’s gonna do great.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Matt Winkelmeyer