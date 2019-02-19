Jason Aldean Celebrates Third Wedding Anniversary With Wife, Brittany

Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, are celebrating their third wedding anniversary on Wednesday, March 21, and Aldean says the couple, who are now parents to infant son, Memphis, are happier than ever.

“It’s good. It’s awesome. It’s great,” Aldean said, describing married life while speaking with PopCulture.com at a recent media event. “I’ve got a new baby. The cool thing with me and her is we truly are – and I hate to sound like a Hallmark card here – we truly are best friends. We do everything together. She’s on the road with me. I don’t like being out there unless she’s out. It just makes it easier for us. She travels with me. We’re kind of inseparable, which is great. I like it that way. It’s cool. You can be married to somebody that truly you’re best friends with, and that makes it fun. It makes it the way it’s supposed to be.”

Aldean’s current single, “You Make It Easy,” from his upcoming Rearview Town album, says, “You’re my sunshine in the darkest days / My better half, my saving grace / You make me who I wanna be / You make it easy,” a song that seems as if it was written about their love story.

“That’s her favorite song on the record,” Aldean acknowledges. “Now it’s doing well, and she goes, ‘I told you that was a hit.’ I’m like, ‘I told you that was a hit. I’m the one that brought it and played it for you first.’ She’s trying to take credit for the fact that it’s a hit now. I’m like, ‘I thought it was a hit too, that’s why I played it for you the first time, before you ever heard it.’ She loved it. It’s honestly her favorite song on the record, and she’s loved that song from the minute I played it for her.”

Regardless of who predicted the song would be a hit, Aldean admitted he probably wouldn’t have even recorded “You Make It Easy” if he wasn’t happily married.

“My relationship with my wife, that’s probably a big reason for the ‘You Make it Easy’ single,” Aldean said. “That was sort of a thing for her; it kind of reminded me of her. You do have songs like that.”

Rearview Town will be available on April 13. Download “You Make It Easy” on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Instagram/JasonAldean