Adorable New Snaps of Jason Aldean’s Baby Boy, Memphis

Jason and Brittany Aldean welcomed son Memphis Aldean Williams on Dec. 1, and the pair has wasted no time in showering their newborn with love.

Brittany has been sharing plenty of photos of her new bundle of joy, and her latest is cute enough to melt any heart. The new mom posted a snap of Jason cuddling with his son, as both the singer and the infant take a snooze together.

“Mornings with my boys,” Brittany wrote, adding a blue heart emoji for good measure.

Mornings with my boys💙 A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on Dec 16, 2017 at 9:47am PST

The couple recently shared on Instagram that they’re thankful Memphis was born a week before his expected due date so they could spend more time with him, something they’re both clearly thankful for.

Brittany has also shared several snaps of her son, including a shot of the infant getting a bath and not looking too pleased about it.

“Mommy’s not so happy camper,” she captioned the moment.

Mommy’s not so happy camper😣🚫🛁 A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on Dec 11, 2017 at 2:43pm PST

Along with baby Memphis, Jason is also dad to daughters Keeley and Kendyl from a previous marriage.

“The first boy in the family on both sides is kind of a special thing for everybody,” the star told Entertainment Tonight at the 2017 CMT Awards in June. “Both sides of our families are full of girls. I have two, my sister’s got three, [Brittany’s] sister has got two, and so there are no boys at all.”

