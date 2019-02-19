Jason Aldean’s Wife Brittany Shares Sonogram Photo of Baby Boy

Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany Kerr Aldean, has been documenting her first pregnancy every step of the way, and today she shared an adorable sonogram photo of the bundle of joy.

😍😍😍😍😍 A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on Sep 19, 2017 at 9:58am PDT

She posted the black-and-white ultrasound photo to Instagram, leaving five heart-eye emojis in the caption. In the multidimensional photo, we can see baby Aldean’s tiny face and big lips pressed together.

Jason and Brittany announced their pregnancy in May, and earlier this month revealed they will name their baby boy Memphis when he enters the world around the holidays this winter.

“We finally got our lil man’s room ready for him. Can’t wait to meet you and bring you home to [your] new room, Memphis,” Aldean wrote on Instagram beneath a nursery photo.

Last month Aldean revealed that the name selection process has been difficult, but said that the two had finalized their pick after starting with “about 100” options.

“We’ve got a few names under consideration, but we haven’t told anybody what they are yet, and my wife is sitting right there – she’d probably hit me with a rock if I said it right now,” Aldean said in an interview with sporting goods shop, Field & Stream.

“Names that I liked, she didn’t like and names that she liked, I didn’t like,” he said.

Jason is dad to daughters 14-year-old Keely and 10-year-old Kendyl, but Memphis will be his first son and his first child with Brittany — and the “Any Ol’ Barstool” singer is thrilled to welcome a boy.

“I have two [daughters], my sister’s got three, [Brittany’s] sister has got two, and so there are no boys at all. So, for this to be the first boy in the family on both sides is kind of a special thing for everybody,” the Georgia native revealed.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @brittanyaldean

