Jason Aldean’s Wife, Brittany, Hints at Wanting More Children

Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, might have just welcomed their second child together, Navy Rome, a couple weeks ago, but Brittany is already hinting at wanting more children! The 31-year-old shared a sweet photo of their newborn on Instagram, along with a caption revealing she might not be done having babies.

“Mommy’s little dimple baby,” Brittany wrote. “Who does she look like to y’all? (Please someone throw me a bone… Jase says “we can’t keep having babies until one looks like you”) Hehehehe, yes we caaaaaan.”

Brittany will have to do a LOT of convincing with her husband. The singer also has two daughters, Keeley and Kendyl, from his first marriage, and insists he is done having babies.

“I have zero plans to do that,” Aldean said prior to Navy Rome’s arrival. “I’m good. I think at this point, this is number four for me, and I got 15, 11, a one year old, and one that’s cooking, so to me, four healthy kids, I would feel blessed to have that. I’m good, and my wife’s been pregnant for two years, so I don’t really think she’s in any hurry to jump back and go through that again either, so I think we’re good.”

If the couple does decide to add to their family, they will likely have to use in-vitro fertilization, much like they did with both Memphis and Navy.

“We tried for a year and a half,” Brittany reveals in the popular Babes and Babies podcast, discussing getting pregnant with their son, Memphis. “No one really knows this, but we had to do in vitro, so it was the longest process. It was such a roller coaster, and I ended up, through it all, having endometriosis. After a year and a half of trying, they’re finally like, ‘We think you might have endometriosis.’ I’m like, ‘After all that, are you kidding me?’

“And so then I had to go and have a procedure done called a laparascopy, which is basically where they go in and they check for endometriosis, or any cysts or anything,” she continues. “And, I had Stage 2 out of Stage 4. So they got rid of that, and then I ended up getting pregnant.”

After trying so hard to conceive the first time, the Aldeans opted to use IVF when they decided to give Memphis a sibling.

“We did IVF with our son, so we had to do that again with this one,” Aldean told PEOPLE. “We knew what was going on.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz