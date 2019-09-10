Jason Aldean Announces New Album, ‘9,’ to Be Released This Fall

It’s here, Jason Aldean fans! The Georgia native just announced his ninth studio album, appropriately called 9, will be released on Nov. 22. In addition, Aldean has already dropped four songs from the record: “Blame It On You,” “I Don’t Drink Anymore,” “Keep It Small Town” and “We Back.”

“Early on I always thought if we ever got to make nine albums, I’m going to call it 9,” Aldean said in a statement. “It was my baseball number growing up, and it’s just kind of always been my lucky number. I remember cutting the first album and thinking ‘that’s forever away,’ and now here we are. I don’t know, it’s really special we made it this far – so, it’s more for me than anybody else – but, it means a lot.”

“We Back” is the debut single from 9. The song, which says, “We back, we back, we back in the saddle / Back on stage making the whole place rattle / Back with the A-team, train on the track / Thought we were gone but you’re wrong / Now it’s on, we back,” is reminiscent to Aldean of some of his hits of his early years, which is why he wanted to include it on 9.

“When I came into country music and made my mark, it was with a banger,” Aldean explained. “But we haven’t put out a lot of that stuff over the last couple years. So we got this song and to me it just says what it says: ‘Thought we were gone, but you’re wrong – now it’s on.’”

Aldean just celebrated his 23rd No. 1 hit with his previous single, “Rearview Town.”

“The very first one was so exciting just because it was something I’d spent my whole life waiting for, and wanting, and it was special for that reason,” Aldean said (via ABC News).

Aldean’s first chart-topping single was “Why,” released in 2005 – a length of time that seems almost surreal for the country music superstar.

“You know, to me the number doesn’t matter so much as just feeling like people still, 13 years into this deal, people still like what I’m doing,” Aldean noted. “To me that’s the thing that’s cool. I don’t really get caught up too much in ‘It’s number 21 or 22’ or whatever.”

Fans who pre-order 9 can get “We Back” plus the other three songs. More information, including purchase details, can be found by visiting Aldean’s website.

