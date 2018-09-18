Jason Aldean Announces Nashville Concert For the Cure

Jason Aldean has announced the date for his annual Concert For the Cure in Nashville. The event, which benefits Susan G. Komen Central Tennessee, will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 3 at his own Jason Aldean‘s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar.

“I’ve witnessed first-hand how much this horrible disease impacts women and their families,” Aldean said in a statement. “My fans know how important it is to me to be part of this fight and they’re a big reason we’re able to contribute so much to Komen each year.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Aldean’s first Concert For the Cure was held in 2004, after he lost a close friend to breast cancer. Since then, the “Drowns the Whiskey” singer has donated a portion of from all of his ticket sales to fund breast cancer research and help patients afford the care they need.

To date, Aldean has raised more than $3.6 million for Komen Affiliates all over the country, and plans on continuing to help in the fight against breast cancer.

“As long as I have the chance, I will do my part and raise awareness for this cause,” Aldean insisted. “My fans keep fighting the battle with this terrible disease along with us, and our dream is that nobody has to fight the disease anymore.”

Concert For the Cure attendees will enjoy a three-course meal at Aldean’s restaurant, along with an intimate performance by the Georgia native, with additional guests likely to be announced at a later date. More information can be found at the event’s website.

Fresh off the success of Aldean’s CMA-nominated “Drowns the Whiskey” duet with Miranda Lambert, Aldean released his latest single, “Girl Like You.” The blues-sounding tune is the third single from his latest Rearview Town album.

“Our fans have always been along for the ride when we mess around with different sounds,” explained Aldean in a statement. “I’ve always loved big guitars and a good groove, but we’ve never really done it like this before. So, it’s cool that we can do that coming off something like ‘Easy’ and ‘Whiskey.’”

Aldean is currently on his High Noon Neon Tour, where he is joined by Lauren Alaina and Luke Combs — two artists he hand-picked based on their rising star status.

“As far as openers, we’ve had a lot of luck over the years and I don’t know if it’s just been that we were that good at picking them or we just got lucky,” Aldean noted to PopCulture.com and other media. “But it seems like every time we would have somebody open for us, it was the year they kind of broke out and the next year they became these superstars. It goes back to Eric Church, and Luke Bryan, and these guys, Thomas Rhett. We’ve had a good track record with that stuff.”

Find a list of all of Aldean’s upcoming shows by visiting his website.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Steven Ferdman