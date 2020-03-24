Jason Aldean Announces ‘Got What I Got’ as Next Single

We now know what Jason Aldean‘s next single will be! The Georgia native just revealed that his next single is “Got What I Got.” The song, written by Thomas Archer, Alex Palmer and Michael Tyler, is Aldean’s second single from his latest album, 9, and follows the No. 1 hit, “We Back,” which Florida Georgia Line‘s Tyler Hubbard co-wrote.

“When I first heard ‘Got What I Got’ it reminded me of something Boyz II Men would do…almost like a 90’s R&B throwback song,” Aldean said in a statement. “It’s just not something you really hear in country music that much…plus, now more than ever, I think we’re all just being reminded how to appreciate the people we love.”

It’s appropriate that Aldean just released “Got What I Got,” since he just celebrated his fifth anniversary with his wife Brittany Aldean, and it is her favorite song from his record.

“‘Got What I Got,’ that’s my wife’s favorite song,” Aldean told Music Row. “I never shy away from the fact that my influences are all over the place, from blues to R&B, hip-hop, rock, country, whatever. It’s just got this R&B feel, and almost sounds like it’s going to be like a Boyz II Men song when it first comes in, and with the drums on it.”

Aldean spoke out about his milestone anniversary with Brittany, in a heartwarming post he shared on social media.

“Happy 5 year anniversary to my queen!” Aldean wrote. “In the last 5 years, we got married, had 2 babies and have created an amazing life together. Thank u for making me the happiest and luckiest guy in the world. I love u so much B and look forward to the many years to come with you by my side.”

Aldean will have to wait a while to perform “Got What I Got” live, since he was forced to postpone several shows on his We Back Tour due to the coronavirus pandemic. Aldean’s next scheduled performance is currently not until July 11. Find tour updates, and download or stream his latest single, by visiting Aldean’s website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Terry Wyatt