Jason Aldean’s 8 Biggest Songs

Jason Aldean has become one of the most successful acts in country music over the past 15 years, going from a brand-new artist fresh out of Georgia to a consistent tour headliner who even has his own bar in downtown Nashville. Aldean has released nine albums and earned 21 No. 1 singles, as well as a number of awards including numerous ACM Awards. In 2019, he was honored with the ACM Dick Clark Artist of the Decade Award. His 2010 album, My Kinda Party, was certified quadruple-platinum by the RIAA, his 2012 album, Night Train, is certified double-platinum and he has four additional albums that have been certified platinum including his 2005 debut. Scroll through to look back on some of Aldean's biggest hits.

"My Kinda Party" "My Kinda Party" is the title track from Aldean's fourth studio album, and was written and originally recorded by Brantley Gilbert. The song has become a staple in Aldean's set list and also provided the name for his 2011-2012 My Kinda Party Tour.

"Burnin' It Down" Co-written by Florida Georgia Line members Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley, "Burnin' It Down" is one of Aldean's most seductive songs to date. It was released in 2014 as the first single from Aldean's album Old Boots, New Dirt and won the "Top Country Song" category at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards.

"You Make It Easy" "You Make It Easy" was written by Hubbard, Kelley, Morgan Wallen and Jordan Schmidt and was the first single from Aldean's 2018 album Rearview Town.

"Don't You Wanna Stay" (with Kelly Clarkson) Aldean and Clarkson teamed up for this beautiful plea in 2010, and it was released as the second single from My Kinda Party due to radio demand following the pair's performance at the CMA Awards that year.

"Big Green Tractor" One of Aldean's earlier offerings on this list, "Big Green Tractor" is a laid-back date proposal that gave Aldean his third No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. It has since been certified 3x Platinum by the RIAA.

"She's Country" Aldean's ode to country women was released in 2008 as the first single from his album Wide Open and became his second No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

"Take a Little Ride" "Take a Little Ride" was the first single from Aldean's fifth studio album, Night Train, a settled groove in which the song's male protagonist asks his date to take a ride in his Chevy.