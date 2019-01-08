Jana Kramer Reveals Reason She Is Not Breastfeeding 4-Week-Old Son Jace

Jana Kramer gave birth to her second child, son Jace, in November 2018, and the country singer has decided that she won’t be breastfeeding her son.

Kramer opened up about her decision to Us Weekly, explaining that she attempted to breastfeed Jace when he was born, but it ultimately didn’t work out.

“People have questioned if I’m breast-feeding,” she said. “If you don’t breastfeed, you’re shamed.”

The 35-year-old admitted that she had wanted to breastfeed Jace after she was shamed for not doing so with her 3-year-old daughter, Jolie.

“I tried so hard the second time around because I didn’t want to get re-shamed,” she said. “I had two of my girlfriends over at my house, right after Jace, trying to get milk out of my boob, and I’m just like, bawling my eyes out and Michael’s like, ‘Why are you doing this?’ And I said, ‘Because everybody’s telling me what I need to do.’”

“My girlfriends were pressing on my boob trying to get milk out,” she continued. “So I was like, ‘OK. I’m stopping. I’m done.’”

Kramer’s husband, Mike Caussin, added that formula feeding Jace is also a help when it comes to his relationship to his wife when it comes to their son.

“As husbands we don’t feel as helpless. We’re able to take feedings. We’re able to do more as opposed to just, ‘OK, you’ve got to feed him again. Should I wake up with you or just keeping sleeping?’” Caussin explained. “Now we can be equal partners. That makes me feel better that I can help out more.”

“You’ve got to do what is best for you and what is best for your child’s health,” he continued. “And what’s best for Jace is to be formula fed.”

Kramer recently opened up about online hate in a post in which she showed her postpartum stomach, though she later cropped the image due to the negative comments she received.

“Why do we women have to compare ourselves to each other and then shame?. I say this to myself as much as I say this to y’all…why can’t it be that we are all different,” she wrote. “Our bodies are all beautiful and crafted differently, they heal different, they react different, they simply look different. Why do we need to shame someone for not looking a certain way? Or feel bad about ourselves for looking a certain way? Can we be kinder to ourselves and know that every women has a different journey but yet we are all beautiful? Can we lift women up but not tear yourself down in the process with comparing? Let’s give that a try…..I love y’all.”

