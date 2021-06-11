Jana Kramer Hints That She's Dating Again Amid Mike Caussin Divorce

✖

Jana Kramer filed for divorce from Mike Caussin in April, and the country singer is ready to make a return to the dating scene. "I'm happy. I'm still single, but I'm entertaining things," Kramer said while guest-hosting E's Daily Pop on Thursday, June 10.

"I love love," she told co-host Justin Sylvester. "I will always fight for it. The first month when everything happened, I was like, 'I'm not worthy of it.' That was my thing. I didn't think I deserved it or I'm worth it. Now, I deserve the greatest, biggest love and am excited for it."

Kramer announced her divorce to fans one day after filing in April, writing on Instagram that "it's time." She said, "As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality. I've fought y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give."

"Please know that I still believe wholeheartedly in marriage, love, and rebuilding. I just can't fight any longer. It's time to heal," she continued. "Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful. I'll always encourage you to continue the good fight, but you can't fight it alone."

Kramer and Caussin married in 2015 and split one year later after infidelity by Caussin. He sought treatment for sex addiction and the pair renewed their vows in 2017. They were open about their marriage on social media and on their podcast and earlier this year released a book, The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice for Loving Faithfully.

In her divorce filing, Kramer listed the reason for her separation from Caussin as "inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery," and multiple sources told outlets including PEOPLE and Us Weekly that the split was due to infidelity by Caussin.

During her appearance on Daily Pop, Kramer shared that she doesn't want to bring her fears from her last relationship into a new one. "The next person I'm with I don't want to be like, you know, I need to look at his phone or I'm scared that person is not going to be hopefully a cheater," she explained. "I won't have to feel like that energy or wonder. It's hard not to, though." She added, "I have to not put my ex on the faces of the people that I'm wanting to [date]."

The 37-year-old is also prepared to be open about her situation with anyone new in her life. "I have that work that I have to do and continue to do," she said. "We all have to work on ourselves."