Jana Kramer Explains How She Overcame Mom-Shamers

Jana Kramer has had more than her fair share of experiences with mom-shamers during the years since welcoming her kids, 4-year-old daughter Jolie and 21-month-old son Jace, but the country singer shared in a new interview with PEOPLE that she's since learned how to tune out the negativity.

"I don't let it affect me anymore," she said. "I know I'm a good mom — I'm a great mom." "I know that I make mistakes; I know that I don't know everything. And that's okay," she continued. "But the mommy shamers ... I don't get it. I don't get it at all. We're all moms — we're all just trying to do our best. You might have a different opinion. My best friend lets her kids sleep in [her] bed. I'm not a co-sleeper, but if that's what she wants to do, awesome. Whatever works for you, you do it."

Kramer explained that when she was a new mom, she allowed criticism to get to her because she was worried it was true. "Because I didn't breastfeed and I didn't cook up their food, I gave them frozen meals — that was really hard for me because I took it personal," she said. "Like, 'I'm not a good mom. I should be making their food and I should be not giving them food out of a jar.'"

The 36-year-old added that she let "so many people make me feel like I wasn't doing a good job," but "now [I know] that I was doing the very best I could and that I was a good mom."

She also discussed one specific moment when trolls attacked her after Jace got sick, commenting that Kramer made her son sick because she did not breastfeed. "It just drives me crazy that moms are out there being like, 'Well, you shouldn't do [this and that].' Just stop," the singer admitted. "I finally came to a point where I'm just like, 'You know what? Maybe I didn't want to breastfeed. Maybe I didn't want to pump. And you know what? That's okay.'"

Kramer shares her kids with husband Mike Caussin, and the two are releasing a book, The Good Fight, later this month. The book will offer insight into their marriage as well as advice, and the couple previously told PEOPLE that they hope their story can help others.

"We're not trying to claim that we have it all figured out. We learned from clinical professionals that we've had in our lives steer us in the right direction. We have the tools," Caussin said. "[The book] is vulnerable, it's authentic, it's direct, it's funny, it's passionate."