Jana Kramer Says Her 4-Year-Old Daughter Got Into a Stranger's White SUV at a Park: 'Scariest' Experience

✖

Jana Kramer is opening up about a scary experience she had with her 4-year-old daughter Jolie during a recent trip to the park. On Monday, the country crooner recalled on Instagram how the ordinary family outing with Jolie, husband Mike Caussin, and 2-year-old son Jace quickly turned into one of the "scariest" experiences of her life when they lost sight of Jolie, who got into a stranger's vehicle. Kramer shared the experience in an Instagram post, giving her fellow parents an important reminder.

Sharing a photo of herself with her daughter, Kramer said she "had the absolute scariest thing happen." Writing that she and her husband took their children to the park because "it was a nice day and we needed to get out," she said things started out completely normal, with the family of four enjoying a nice day of "going down the slides, swinging and having a great time." During the outing, "Jolie met a sweet little girl and they started running around." While Kramer said she watches her children "like hawks" and "always had a watch on her," she said a terrifying moment occurred when she lost sight of little Jolie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jana Kramer (@kramergirl)

"I went down the slide with Jace again and I saw Jolie running around again with her sweet friend. Mike was also patrolling too but we both went down the slide with Jace because Jolie was running around," she recalled. "But then the next minute a lady walked up to me and said 'your daughter just got into a white suv.' My heart went straight to my gut and I said WHAT?!!!"

The mom-of-two said she "immediately ran as fast as I could to the parking lot," where she thankfully saw her daughter and the other little girl "coming around the back of the car." Kramer said she "clung to Jolie so quick and caught my breath and tried to turn off all the 'what if's' going through my brain." Kramer said the experience was "eye-opening."

"It was an eye opening experience especially for someone like me who is super present. Literally in a blink of a second...that's how fast a kid could be taken," she wrote. "Thank God that's not what happened here and the little girl Jolie was with just wanted to see her mom but it's a reminder for all of us to stay present, be aware because they might not end up like today and be watchful like the amazing mom that came up to me."

Following the scary outing, Kramer said she sat Jolie down and had an important conversation about stranger danger. She admitted that prior to this, she "never had the talk with Jolie," writing that she thinks "I expected her to know she can't leave without mommy or daddy and plus I was always watching." She said she was "grateful we had the talk today."