Jake Owen Hints at New Ways to Release Music to Keep Fans Interested

Jake Owen’s latest single, “I Was Jack (You Were Diane),” is from an upcoming, still-untitled new album – probably. The singer reveals he is rethinking how he releases new music, as he figures out how to give fans the music they want, when they want it.

“Years ago, I put out a Summer EP [Endless Summer] that had nothing to do with the music on the album at the time, but when you have momentum…” Owen reflects to All Access. “It’s how the world works; when people are hungry, feed them. They’re gonna come back for more, but you can’t keep them hungry for too long, right? Because, they’ll go somewhere else and feed! My idea with them, combined, is to give someone great music and supplement it with one or two other songs that are great, so they can digest that for a little bit. And, when they’re ready for new stuff, give them new stuff again. The way the world is these days, and the way people are consuming and digesting music, is a whole lot different than it was ten years ago.”

Not that Owen is opposed to complete projects. Instead, he hopes to find a way to combine complete records with his fans’ need for instant access.

“I’m all for albums; I love albums,” he says. “I think people that truly understand a great album and make a great album are very admirable, but I also feel like right now it’s a world where people are picking what they want, and if you can give them individual, quality tunes, why not? It’s no different than giving them individually on an album. People don’t have the time and focus these days to hone in on something for an hour, so I’m hitting people three minutes at a time.”

Owen will also launch his Life’s Whatcha Make It Tour on May 18 in Chattanooga, Tenn. The trek is Owen’s way to channel everything that has happened to him in recent years – the good and the bad – into one unforgettable evening for his fans.

“I’ve gone through a lot between label changes, divorce, having a child, my dad beating cancer, Vegas when that guy started shooting – I’ve been in a lot of really interesting situations the last few years, and I do believe life is what you make it,” Owen explains. “You want to get up in the morning and be positive, then positive things are most likely going to happen, because positive energy attracts positive energy… To me, whether it’s your business or your life in general as a whole, you have this moment of time here, what are you going to do with it?

“Are you gonna have fun, are you gonna go to shows and be with your friends and create memories, or are you gonna wish you did done the road?” he continues. “I want to be the guy that did it. I think, the title of ‘Life’s Whatcha You Make It’ fits very cohesively with the idea of folks coming out to a show, bringing their friends, and creating memories, and carrying that with them through life. It took a while to come up with that, but I’m glad it worked out that way.”

A list of all of Owen’s upcoming shows can be found on his website.

Photo Credit: Facebook/Jake Owen