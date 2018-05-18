Jada Pinkett Smith Praises RaeLynn on Social Media

Jada Pinkett Smith is a fan of RaeLynn and country music. The actress expressed her love for the singer’s latest hit, “Queens Don’t,” in a recent tweet.

My girl @RaeLynn has the purrrrfect Queens anthem. Oh… and yes… I like me some country music:) #QueensDont https://t.co/qeZzYeaX4h — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) May 17, 2018

“My girl @RaeLynn has the purrrrfect Queens anthem,” Pinkett shared. “Oh… and yes… I like me some country music:) #QueensDont”

The 24-year-old admitted she was overcome unexpected shout-out.

I’m losing my mind. You are the ultimate QUEEN. Thank you for loving my song. Love your show #redtabletalk with your baby girl and momma! https://t.co/r6uRnJX2Y9 — RAELYNN (@RaeLynn) May 17, 2018

“I’m losing my mind,” RaeLynn replied. “You are the ultimate QUEEN. Thank you for loving my song. Love your show #redtabletalk with your baby girl and momma!”

“Queens Don’t” is the debut single from RaeLynn’s upcoming album. Written by RaeLynn along with Corey Crowder and J. Hart, the song was inspired by RaeLynn’s desire to empower women.

“First, I wanted it to be about women and about being a queen and a boss,” the singer tells The Boot. “The more I thought about it, though, the more I started thinking that this song can really be for anybody. This song can be for anyone who wants to see their dream come true and anyone who wants to speak their truth. It can be for anyone who knows that everybody’s unique in their own way.

“You know, I’m a girl that came from Baytown, Texas,” she continues. “I came from a whole lotta nothing, but I made something happen with my life. That’s because I believed in myself. I didn’t look to my left or my right and compare myself to what other people were doing.”

The Voice alum was also inspired by the #TimesUp and #MeToo movement, which is finally giving females the platform to stand up against sexism and discrimination.

“I think that something women — and even men — are doing now that’s so special is that they’re just speaking their truth and being who they are,” says RaeLynn. “This whole movement has really moved me. I felt moved to write this song about where we are right now in the world, and I’m honored to be able to release a song for this time.”

