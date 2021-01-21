✖

Lady Gaga was one of multiple performers during President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' inauguration on Wednesday, singing the national anthem ahead of the swearing-in ceremony. After the event, Garth Brooks, who was on hand to perform "Amazing Grace," used Twitter to congratulate Gaga, writing that she was "fabulous."

"You were fabulous today and everyday," Brooks tweeted. "A national treasure. Please tell Frederick and Miss Sarah thank you for me! They saved a cowboy today. Oh, and tell Miss Sarah to hug her momma for me! love, g." It's likely that the country star was referring to Gaga's hairstylist and makeup artist, Frederic Aspiras and Sarah Tanno, respectively, seemingly indicating that they helped him out with his own appearance during Wednesday's event.

Gaga tweeted on Wednesday that singing the national anthem at the inauguration was "my honor." "I will sing during a ceremony, a transition, a moment of change—between POTUS 45 and 46. For me, this has great meaning," she wrote, adding, "My intention is to acknowledge our past, be healing for our present, and passionate for a future where we work together lovingly. I will sing to the hearts of all people who live on this land. Respectfully and kindly, Lady Gaga." The New York native also expounded on one detail of her outfit, a large gold pin she wore that depicted a dove carrying an olive branch.

A dove carrying an olive branch. May we all make peace with each other. pic.twitter.com/NGbgKM9XiC — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 20, 2021

Brooks said in a press conference on Monday that hoped to send a message of unity with his performance. "This is a great day in our household. This is not a political statement, this is a statement of unity," he told reporters. "This is history and it's an honor to get to serve. This is kind of how I get to serve this country."

"We're more divided than ever, so that bridge that brings us together... I might be the only Republican at this place, but it's reaching across, loving one another because that's what's going to get us through probably the most divided times that we have," he added. "I want the divided times to be behind us. I want to be able to differ in opinion and hug each other at the same football game."