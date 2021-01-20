Inauguration Day 2021: Garth Brooks Fans React to His 'Amazing Grace' Performance
County music superstar Garth Brooks delivered a remarkable performance at the 2021 Inauguration day event Wednesday morning, and Americans took to social media to share their feelings over the momentous occasion. On Wednesday, following the newly inaugurated President Joe Biden's address to the nation, Brooks took the stage to sing "Amazing Grace." At the end, Brooks invited everyone around the world to sing with him in "unity."
Brook was invited to perform at the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris by Biden's wife, Dr. Jill Biden. In a statement, Brooks said the invitation was most humbly accepted and an important one to accept for the unification of Americans. "Unity, loving one another, that's kind of what you've spent your time doing, and as a singer, that's what you get to sing about," he said. "This is a great day in our household. This is not a political statement; this is a statement of unity. That's pretty much it, just excited, nervous, all the good things because this is history, and it's an honor to get to serve. This is kind of how I get to serve this country," Brooks continued. "Our father served as a United States Marine in the Korean War; we had brothers who served in the Air Force and the Army. This is my chance to get to serve. And it's been an honor."
Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the country music legend's performance
Garth Brooks singing amazing grace!— drunescape (@drunescape1) January 20, 2021
"I'm sobbing! Garth Brooks put me over the top."
Yes I am not a country fan but he knocked it out of the park! Thank you Garth.— mike vedder (@mikevedder5) January 20, 2021
"I sung w Garth Brooks during that last verse."
Garth Brooks - Amazing Grace
#InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/EclGrkTcsh— Icarus (@theGoat33) January 20, 2021
"Garth Brooks singing amazing grace gave me cold chills, I love that man."
me singing song with @garthbrooks pic.twitter.com/XvlwqeF3R9— Derek Dennis 🤙🏽 (@DDennisss) January 20, 2021
"Him asking everyone to sing along? Gave me goosebumps. A show of humanity & unity so long overdue."
#InaugurationDay @garthbrooks wow, just wow pic.twitter.com/MUSkEHr7WI— vanessa (@vbabes) January 20, 2021
"[Garth Brooks,] I heard fans are angry for performing for President Biden. Let them be angry....you'll always be my #1 country artist! I'm sure if you perform, it'll still be in front of sold out shows...Keep the faith, and God Bless!"
I sang with you @garthbrooks
"Amazing grace, how sweet the sound— Christy Mannering (@bringmeupmusic) January 20, 2021
That saved a wretch like me
I once was lost, but now I am found
Was blind, but now I see" #InaugurationDay
"Saw all the press talking about Lady Gaga and Jlo performing but saw nothing about Garth Brooks, thats the king of country I grew up listening too! I legit got so excited when I heard ‘ladies and gentlemen please welcome Garth Brooks’ maybe I am still a country girl at heart."prevnext
Incredible performance— Cheryl Swift (@DuchessofRnR) January 20, 2021
Amazing Grace from @garthbrooks ❤️💙🇺🇸🎤🎶#Goosebumps pic.twitter.com/mFrRqtral9
"Following a beautiful rendition of ["AmazingGrace," Garth Brooks] was just all-time cool."