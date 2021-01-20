Inauguration Day 2021: Garth Brooks Fans React to His 'Amazing Grace' Performance

County music superstar Garth Brooks delivered a remarkable performance at the 2021 Inauguration day event Wednesday morning, and Americans took to social media to share their feelings over the momentous occasion. On Wednesday, following the newly inaugurated President Joe Biden's address to the nation, Brooks took the stage to sing "Amazing Grace." At the end, Brooks invited everyone around the world to sing with him in "unity."

Brook was invited to perform at the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris by Biden's wife, Dr. Jill Biden. In a statement, Brooks said the invitation was most humbly accepted and an important one to accept for the unification of Americans. "Unity, loving one another, that's kind of what you've spent your time doing, and as a singer, that's what you get to sing about," he said. "This is a great day in our household. This is not a political statement; this is a statement of unity. That's pretty much it, just excited, nervous, all the good things because this is history, and it's an honor to get to serve. This is kind of how I get to serve this country," Brooks continued. "Our father served as a United States Marine in the Korean War; we had brothers who served in the Air Force and the Army. This is my chance to get to serve. And it's been an honor."

