'Yellowstone' Star Luke Grimes Pays Mournful Homage to His Home State in Haunting New Single 'Oh Ohio'

Yellowstone star Luke Grimes has released a brand new single, "Oh Ohio," on which he pays a mournful homage to his home state. In the song, which fans can hear below, Grimes asks, "Have you always been this bitter, have you always been this cold," as he sings over a slow guitar melody. He later offers, "I don't know if it's me, or it's you, but one of us has changed."

In an Instagram post announcing the song's release, the Dayton, Ohio native shared a photo of himself playing guitar and wrote in the caption, "Another song is out today. 'Oh Ohio' is a very dear one to my heart. If you feel like helping some good people out there will be a t-shirt available in the coming days on the website with 100% of the proceeds going to help the families in East Palestine. Much love and more soon."

Grimes released his debut single, "No Horse to Ride," on Friday, Dec. 15. Over on Instagram, Grimes shared a post to let his fans and followers know about the new song, revealing that it's from his forthcoming debut album. "My first song from my upcoming album releases today on all platforms," Grimes wrote in his post, which included a photo of him and his guitar, as well the cover artwork for his song. "Music has always helped me find meaning. Hopefully this song means something to some folks out there, that would sure mean a lot to me. Much love, more soon..."

Along with kicking off his new music career, the actor-turned-singer has been lining up some live performances and has even landed a major music festival gig. It's been revealed that Grimes will perform at the Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival later this year. The big event will take place in Franklin, Tennessee — just outside of Nashville — on Sept. 23 and 24.

In addition to Grimes, the festival will also feature artists such as Ashely McBryde, Margo Price, Better Than Ezra, Tommy Prine, James Bay, The War and Treaty, and Boy Named Banjo. Indie-folk mainstays The Lumineers will headline on Sept. 23, with Zach Bryan — who appeared on Yellowstone during Season 5 —closing out the festival on Sept. 24. Attendees will also get a chance to see sets by The Head and the Heart, Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats, and legendary southern rockers The Black Crowes. Tickets are available at this link.