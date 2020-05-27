How to Watch Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher's Series 'Mike and Carrie: God & Country'

✖

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher's four-part film series with I Am Second, Mike and Carrie: God & Country premieres Wednesday, and fans will be able to watch each installment of the digital series at iamsecond.com. The series will air in four weekly episodes beginning May 27 through June 17, and see the couple sharing "how they continually sustain their marriage, despite sometimes differing views and personal loss, and find purpose beyond the professional accomplishments by which the world defines them."

In a trailer for the series, Underwood and Fisher discuss the beginning of their relationship, as well as their marriage, offering fans a rare glimpse into their life together. "I always swore I would never marry a hunter," Underwood says. "As a child, I would never, not in a million years!" She later adds how the two just "differ drastically," while Fisher admits he always wanted "lots of kids." In contrast, Underwood discloses she "was never good with other people's kids, why would I be good with one of my own?"

Underwood and Fisher now share two sons, Isaiah and Jacob, with the mother-of-two suffering multiple miscarriages before Jacob's birth. "You have all these mountaintops, but we hadn't had a ton of valleys like this," Fisher reflected on the difficult time. Underwood added that she had "an honest conversation with God" over the losses, divulging how she was "hurt" and "told Him how I felt," she recalled. In a statement, the "Cry Pretty" singer adds how she and her husband wanted to film the special to inspire viewers and encourage them to further their faith.

"We wanted to do this to share some of our personal journey in hopes that viewers will be inspired by it, and maybe even take one more step in pursuing a relationship with God," she said. Fisher had previously appeared in I Am Second's White Chair short film series in 2014, where he discussed his personal and professional struggles early in his NHL career before making a return to his faith.

"Since first filming with I Am Second six years ago, I have seen God continue to grow my faith as Carrie and I have together walked through the natural joys and struggles of life," he said. "This new series is not only a continuation of the 2014 White Chair film but hopefully a reminder to individuals of God's faithfulness in all situations." Underwood and Fisher met in 2008 before marrying in 2010. They welcomed Isaiah in February 2015 and Jacob was born in January 2019.